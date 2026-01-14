Giants NFC East Foe Requests Interview with Defensive Coordinator Charlie Bullen

New York Giants defensive coordinator Charlie Bullen, who took over the flailing Giants defense from Shane Bowen after Week 12, secured five games' worth of experience as a first-time defensive coordinator.

But Bullen, despite having never been a defensive coordinator at any level in his coaching career, apparently did enough to impress the Dallas Cowboys, who fired their defensive coordinator, Matt Eberflus, after the season.

The #Cowboys have requested an interview with Charlie Bullen for their DC job, source says. While the #Giants pursue John Harbaugh, Bullen will explore another opportunity in the NFC East. https://t.co/eKBL82EulW — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 14, 2026

Bullen, previously the Giants' outside linebackers coach, managed to get the unit to play at a much more consistent and productive level during his short audition.

In addition to improved numbers for the unit as a whole, the Giants also saw a difference in some of the individual player performances, such as rookie outside linebacker Abdul Carter, whom Bullen started moving around like a chess piece, inside linebacker Bobby Okereke, and even outside linebacker Brian Burns, the Giants’ lone Pro Bowl representative, who was named second-team All-Pro.

Charlie Bullen with first round draft pick Abdul Carter during practice at Giants Rookie Minicamp. | Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The #NYGiants defense has been much better since Charlie Bullen, took over as defensive coordinator. Here's a look at the numbers under Bullen and Shane Bowen from this season. #GiantsNation #GiantsDefense #BigBlue pic.twitter.com/0EhcPPpzbQ — Locked On Giants (@LockedOn_Giants) December 29, 2025

Interim head coach Mike Kafka credited Bullen for simplifying things for the defensive players, which, in turn, enabled them to play faster and fly to the ball.

“He's trimmed down the menu a little bit in terms of what we want to do in certain situations. I think he has a really clear plan, and he's able to communicate that plan to the players and coaches very early in the week,” Kafka said toward the end of the season.

“Guys can really hone in on it and understand where their leverage is at what gap responsibilities they’re handling, and then just kind of cut it loose and let their natural ability show."

Although Bullen, like several other Giants assistant coaches, is still under contract for the coming season, the Giants are not standing in anyone’s way who has a chance to gain a promotion/bigger role with another team.

New York is currently trying to lock up John Harbaugh as their new head coach. Harbaugh, who limited his list of teams in which he’s interested to three–reportedly the Giants, Falcons, and Titans– was in town on Wednesday to have his formal interview at the Giants’ East Rutherford, NJ headquarters.

The Giants assistant coaches who remain under contract to the team were given a couple weeks off while the Giants' brass worked to wrap up the head coaching hire.

