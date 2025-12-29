How Giants Defensive Coordinator Charlie Bullen Has Helped Improve the Defense

It’s a matter that has quietly gotten lost in the shuffle of the New York Giants' nine-game losing streak that mercifully came to an end against the Las Vegas Raiders in a “too little, too late” Week 17 game.

But with maybe a few exceptions, the Giants' defense has quietly been playing better since dismissing defensive coordinator Shane Bowen and promoting outside linebackers coach Charlie Bullen to the role.

The #NYGiants defense has been much better since Charlie Bullen, took over as defensive coordinator. Here's a look at the numbers under Bullen and Shane Bowen from this season. #GiantsNation #GiantsDefense #BigBlue pic.twitter.com/0EhcPPpzbQ — Locked On Giants (@LockedOn_Giants) December 29, 2025

The improvement, in fact, is quite astonishing. Per the Locked On Giants podcast , under Bowen, who was with the Giants for the first 12 games of this season, the Giants' defensive stats and rankings league-wide were as follows:

Yards/G: 385.0 (30th)

Rushing Yds/G:157.2 (32nd)

Passing Yds/G: 227.8 (23rd)

Sacks/Att: 6.1% (22nd)

3rd Down Conv.: 40.1% (21st)

Red Zone Eff. 71.4% (31st)

GTG Eff: 80% (T-23rd)

Pts Allowed: 334 (31st)

Points/G: 27.8 (30th)

Under Bullen, the numbers and rankings have improved significantly across the board:

Yards/G: 301.5 (11th)

Rushing Yds/G: 110.3 (10th)

Passing Yds/G: 191.3 (12th)

Sacks/Att: 12.6% (3rd)

3rd Down Conv.: 38.8% (16th)

Red Zone Eff. 36.4.0% (5th)

GTG Eff: 40% (2nd)

Pts Allowed: 88 (8th)

Points/G: 22.0 (12th)

Team stats and rankings aside, Bullen’s impact has also made a difference for individuals, probably none more so than rookie outside linebacker Abdul Carter. Carter.

In his last four games since Bullen was promoted, Carter has recorded at least a half sack per week and has 10 quarterback hits. Per Pro Football Focus, 37% of his total quarterback pressures have come since Bullen took over the defense, the result of Bullen moving Carter around, according to interim head coach Mike Kafka.

“He's not just lining up on one side, and he's able to line up over the center, over the guards,” Kafka said after the Giants topped the Raiders 34-10. “Then on top of that, he's got a couple of other guys that offenses have to have to think about (Brian Burns and Dexter Lawrence), so that it's also a part of that.

“He's going to get some signals, he's going to get some opportunities one-on-one, and when they do want to go double him now, that's opportunities for Burns and Dexter to have success."

Speaking of Burns, who was having a heck of a season right from the start, he’s also benefited from Bullen’s promotion. Burns has not missed a tackle in the four games under Bullen, and he has managed to convert 38.8% of his quarterback hits into sacks.

Kafka said that Bullen has found a good mix that has allowed the players to play faster and fly to the ball.

“Charlie has done a nice job of just honing in on things that he's comfortable with, things that the players are comfortable with, and allowing those guys to play free and fast,” Kafka said.

“He's trimmed down the menu a little bit in terms of what we want to do in certain situations. I think he has a really clear plan, and he's able to communicate that plan to the players and coaches very early in the week.

“Guys can really hone in on it and understand where their leverage is at what gap responsibilities they’re handling, and then just kind of cut it loose and let their natural ability show."

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook . Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here .

More New York Giants Coverage