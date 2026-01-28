Giants O-lineman Expresses Surprise Over Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart Pro Bowl Snubs

When it comes to the annual tradition of announcing which NFL players have been recognized by their peers and fans for their impressive seasons and selected to appear in the Pro Bowl, the ultimate choices always seem to spark debate on certain positions.

The one that arguably gets dissected the most is the quarterback position, where many of the league's talented arms might perform well on an individual basis. Still, only six total gunslingers are awarded the chance to represent their teams and conference in the festivities.

Where it can sometimes get even a little murkier is the discussion of who to elevate onto the rosters in the event the first player chosen can't participate due to their appearance in the Super Bowl or an injury. Such is the case with Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, who was removed from the lineup after the team reached the big game in San Francisco.

As Maye comes out, the NFL announced that Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders will step in and make his first Pro Bowl appearance in Las Vegas.

The move, let's just say, isn't sitting well with fans and players alike, including New York Giants offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, who openly questioned the NFL's decision on social media and left two clear suggestions of players who should have received consideration before Sanders.

Like I said no hate but how’s Cam Ward not the replacement ? lol both him and dart went off this season — Jermaine Eluemunor (@JEluemunor) January 26, 2026

Eluemunor seemed to believe that the league completely jumped over two fellow rookies in Titans' quarterback Cam Ward, and his own teammate and lead signal caller, Jaxson Dart, after both players had what he and many other fans undoubtedly believe were better debut campaigns than the fifth-round pick out of Colorado.

The 31-year-old offensive tackle explained that his post had no ill will toward Sanders. Still, it was simply a subtle way to publicly express that the Pro Bowl has seemingly become more of a popularity contest than a showcase of the game's best players based on their on-field performances this past season.

Should Jaxson Dart Have Been a Pro Bowl Replacement?

Jan 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) looks to pass during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Traditionally, the NFL's voting process for the Pro Bowl is split into three sections — a fan vote, a player vote, and a coach vote, each counting for a third of the total votes that determine the final participants.

Given the quarterbacks who were initially selected back in December, it is no surprise that Dart was not chosen as one of the six gunslingers, given his statsheet was nowhere near those of several veteran players who led their respective franchises to double-digit wins and an appearance in the postseason dance.

However, in comparison to Shedeur Sanders and his rookie resume, there is little reason to suggest that the Browns' novice should have been given preferential treatment over an Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate in Dart and the introductory season he had with the Giants.

First off, Dart played a significantly higher workload than Sanders, starting 14 games from Week 4 onward, compared to the Cleveland arm's eight starts amid a more crowded, undetermined quarterback room. His PFF grade alone suggests he performed better in that span, with an overall score of 68.4, which finished second among all rookies.

Dart was also a much more efficient passer than both Ward and Sanders, posting a 63.7% completion rate for 2,272 yards and a 15-5 touchdown-to-interception ratio, while being very good at protecting the football. In addition to his aerial work, the Ole Miss product added 487 yards and nine scores on the ground to give him the highest combined touchdown total among first-year quarterbacks.

The only area where either of the other two quarterbacks beat out Dart was in Ward's total passing yardage, which reached nearly 3,200 yards and ranked 17th in the NFL. However, Ward's impact still wasn't as fruitful as the Titans' offense finished 30th in points scored, while New York ranked far above them at No. 17, which marked their best standing since they ended the 2022 season at No. 15.

Even in the record category, Dart took the throne with a 4-10 record through his first 14 starts compared to Ward and Sanders' three victories, which were mostly against the league's worst opponents.

It surely isn't a glorious number of wins for any Pro Bowl-worthy quarterback, but not enough to warrant Dart getting passed over by two less-than-impressive competitors on the football field.

Eluemunor definitely has a leg to stand on with his rebuttal to the NFL's choice of a first replacement for Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, and is taking notice, along with many others, that the Pro Bowl is turning into a display of flash rather than recognizing elite players for their efforts when the games count.

Dart still has a shot to make it to the Pro Bowl in the coming days, however, as it is expected that Sam Darnold, who also made the first group of players at the position, will follow Maye in bowing out after the Seattle Seahawks made it to the Super Bowl on the NFC side.

