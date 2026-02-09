Giants OLB Coach Charlie Bullen Draws Interest from New Team

New York Giants outside linebackers coach Charlie Bullen’s body of work toward the end of last season as the Giants’ defensive coordinator was apparently so impressive that he has now drawn interest from yet another NFL team for the role of defensive coordinator.

The Cleveland Browns, headed by former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, have requested permission from the Giants to speak with Bullen about their defensive coordinator opening.

Another interview request for #Giants assistant coach Charlie Bullen. The #Browns have asked to interview him for their defensive coordinator job, source says. Bullen is also in the mix for the #AZCardinals’ DC gig. pic.twitter.com/8rE5tBXWPR — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 9, 2026

Earlier this year, Bullen drew interest from the Dallas Cowboys, who went with Christian Parker, previously the Philadelphia Eagles' passing game coordinator in 2024 and 2025 and a Vic Fangio protege.

The Arizona Cardinals also reached out to the Giants to speak with Bullen for their defensive coordinator role, a role for which the NFL Network reports Bullen is still being considered.

Now comes the Browns, where Monken has been busy building his staff, which includes some former Ravens assistants and Bobby Johnson, who was hired as the Browns’ assistant offensive line coach.

The Browns had reportedly hoped to work something out with Jim Schwartz, their defensive coordinator since 2023, so that Schwartz would remain on Monken’s new staff.

But after Schwartz, who interviewed for the head coaching job only to lose it to Monken, learned of the team’s decision for head coach, he resigned from his post and will sit out the coming season , the last of his contract with Cleveland, instead.

It’s unknown if Bullen was considered for the Giants' defensive coordinator job by new head coach John Harbaugh, who went with former Titans defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson in the role.

Still, that Harbaugh offered Bullen a place on his staff speaks to how highly Harbaugh regarded Bullen’s work with the defense, particularly with the outside linebackers.

Under Bullen, outside linebacker Brian Burns recorded a career-high 16.5 sacks en route to his third career Pro Bowl berth and a second-team All-Pro nod.

And rookie Abdul Carter, who struggled to get going under previous defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, came alive in the Giants’ final five games of the season, recording at least a half sack in all but one of those games and 11 of his 23 quarterback hits over that same stretch.

Carter was nominated for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, the award going to Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger.

