Giants Open 21-day Practice Windows for Two Injured Players

The New York Giants have opened the 21-day practice windows for a pair of defenders who have been on injured reserve, interim head coach Mike Kafka announced.

Cornerback Art Green and inside linebacker Darius Muasau will begin working their way back to the 53-man roster starting this week.

The Giants currently have one opening on their 53-man roster.

Green, who was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury on November 1, and Muasau were placed on IR after suffering an ankle injury in Week 9.

Green has been a solid contributor for the Giants on special teams, particularly as a punt gunner. He currently is fourth on the team in total special teams tackles with six, three of which are solo efforts.

Before his injury, Muasau had been filling in for Micah McFadden, who suffered a foot injury back in Week 1 in a loss to the Washington Commanders, who visit the Giants this week.

The second-year player currently has 31 tackles on defense and one assisted tackle on special teams.

Speaking of McFadden, Kafka said that the inside linebacker, who has been doing some running these last few weeks, “has a chance” of returning at some point in these last four weeks of the season from the Lisfranc injury at the start of the 2025 campaign.

The Giants have missed McFadden, particularly on the run defense. Last year, McFadden, the team's fifth-round draft pick in 2022 out of Indiana, finished as the team leader in total tackles with 107, a new career best. It was also the second straight season in which the 25-year-old topped the 100-tackle mark as a pro.

Of his 2024 tackle total, 33 were solo efforts against the run and 36 were assists.

Dating back to last season, the run defense has allowed opponents an average of 4.6 yards per rushing play with McFadden on he field and 5.4 yards per rushing attempt without him.

The run defense has also forced six fumbles on rushing attempts with him and only two without him.

McFadden, who Kafka said is anxious to return, is set to be an unrestricted free agent after this season.

