Giants Reportedly Enlist Another Franchise Legend's Help in Recruiting John Harbaugh

Former Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, who, up until Monday at least, has only participated in informal phone calls and has not yet partaken in any formal interviews.

But the New York Giants , who, per Ian O’Connor of The Athletic, sent senior player personnel executive Chris Mara to Harbaugh’s Baltimore area home Sunday night for lunch and an informal meeting, and who are trying to stay several steps ahead of their competition by pulling out all the stops.

In addition to Giants general manager Joe Schoen reportedly remaining in constant contact with Harbaugh’s camp, former Giants head coach Brian Daboll reportedly offered glowing feedback to Harbaugh about the Giants’ post as well as quarterback Jaxson Dart.

And now comes word via the New York Post that another former Giants head coach, two-time Super Bowl-winning coach Tom Coughlin, has also reached out to Harbaugh to extol the franchise.

Coughlin, who served as the Giants head coach from 2004 to 2015 and who in addition to winning two Super Bowls with the franchise in 2007 and 2011, also won a championship with Big Blue in 1990 as a member of Bill Parcells' coaching staff.

He's had more than enough experience and exposure to the Giants way, having coached in 192 games for the Giants and posting a 102-90 rgular season record and an 11-8 postseason record. Coughlin's 192 games coached is the second most in franchise history behind Steve Owen's 268-game mark.

Retired Giants head coach Tom Coughlin is the latest franchise stalwart who reportedly reached out to John Harbaugh to extol the virtues of the franchise. | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Harbaugh is expected to finalize his list of teams with whom he’ll formally interview at some point on Tuesday. The interviews could spill into early next week.

The Giants, Falcons, and Titans are among the teams likely to conduct formal interviews with Harbaugh.

If Green Bay doesn’t finalize a contract extension with head coach Matt LaFleur , which ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that they will try to do in the coming days, the Packers could suddenly emerge as the frontrunner for Harbaugh’s services, given his ties to the Midwest region.

While nothing is set in stone just yet, there is a growing sentiment among many that the Giants are a frontrunner to land Harbaugh’s services, pending the formal interview and what transpires over the next several days.

The former Ravens head coach is said to hold the Giants' team ownership in the highest regard and is intrigued by the team’s quarterback, Jaxson Dart, as well as its young talent core.

If the Giants can land Harbaugh as their head coach, a very early front-runner for the defensive coordinator position is former Raiders head coach and one-time Giants Super champion linebacker Antonio Pierce.

Pierce interviewed for the Giants' head coaching job last Friday, but, as is sometimes the case with certain candidates, teams will also gauge their interest in a possible coordinator’s role.

