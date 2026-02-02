Giants Reportedly Hire Assistant Offensive Line Coach

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh has, per a report from CBS Sports , hired Grant Newsome to be the team’s assistant offensive line coach.

Newsome, 28, is a former offensive tackle for the Michigan Wolverines, where he starred from 2015-2018. He suffered a serious injury in his final year as a student-athlete, which forced him to medically retire rather than pursue a career in the NFL.

After he graduated, he was hired by the school as a student assistant, a role he held for two seasons, where he worked with the school’s tight ends. Then in 2020, he was promoted to graduate assistant, where he began working with the school’s offensive line.

In 2022, under head coach Jim Harbaugh, Newsome was promoted to tight ends coach, a role he held for two seasons, and was a part of the 2023 CFP National Championship team.

When Harbaugh left to become the Los Angeles Chargers head coach, Newsome was reassigned to the offensive line under former head coach Sherrone Moore.

According to Newsome’s UM bio , he is described as “a high-end developer and motivator of his players. He is technique-driven in his coaching with an eye for recognizing talent and forming relationships on the recruiting trail.”

The Giants still don’t have an offensive coordinator or an offensive line coach. They moved on from Carmen Bricillo, who during his two years with the team helped turn the unit from a weakness into a strength, and from assistant offensive line coach James Ferentz, a former NFL offensive lineman.

Bricillo is now with Robert Saleh and Brian Daboll in Tennessee, while Ferenz took a job with the Houston Texans.

The Giants are reportedly planning to wrap up virtual interviews with offensive coordinator candidates on Monday, with in-person interviews scheduled for later in the week.

Former Giants Defensive Assistant Lands New Role

Former Giants inside linebackers coach John Egorugwu, who was part of former head coach Brian Daboll's original assistant coaching staff, is returning to the Buffalo Bills as a member of new head coach Joe Brady’s staff. Egorugwu worked as the Bills' inside linebackers coach from 2018 to 2020.

Giants New Coaching Staff Tracker

Coach Role Tim Kelly Offensive Role - TBD Charlie Bullen Defensive Role - TBD Willie Taggart Running Backs Dennis Johnson Defensive Line Chris Horton Special Teams Coordinator Dennard Wilson Defensive Coordinator Matt Pees Assistant Linebackers Adam Schrack Running Backs Quality Control Brendan Clark Defensive Backs Quality Control Noah Riley Football Analyst Megan Rosburg Assistant to the Head Coach Donald D’Alesio Defensive Pass Game Coordinator/Secondary Coach Chad Hall Receivers Grant Newsome Assistant Offensive Line

