Giants Reportedly Hold Two More Virtual Interviews on Saturday

The New York Giants conducted another set of interviews on Saturday, all of which were held virtually because the candidates are on teams still in the postseason.

Darren Rizzi, the Broncos' special teams coordinator, and Klint Kubiak, the Seahawks' offensive coordinator , were reportedly the two candidates interviewed by the Giants on Saturday.

Denver Broncos special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Rizzi, 55, is a New Jersey native, hailing from Hillsdale. His long coaching career included a stint at Rutgers from 2002 to 2007 as their special teams coordinator.

Rizzi also crossed paths with Giants general manager Joe Schoen when the two were in Miami, Rizzi as a special teams coordinator and Schoen as a member of the personnel department.

Rizzi was also the associate head coach (in addition to special teams coordinator) of the Dolphins from 2017 to 2018 under Brian Flores.

Before joining the Broncos coaching staff this year, where he was named the assistant head coach and special teams coordinator, Rizzi served in the same roles with the Saints from 2022 to 2024.

Midway through the 2024 season, Rizzi was promoted to interim head coach of the Saints after Dennis Allen was dismissed, posting a 3-5 record in that role.

Kubiak Boasts Impressive Background

Seattle offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak during his time with the Saints. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Kubiak is the son of three-time Super Bowl champion Gary Kubiak, who had a 10-year playing career with the Denver Broncos, where he primarily served as John Elway's backup.

The elder Kubiak, who was part of the Broncos team that lost to the Giants in Super Bowl XLI, would later serve as the Broncos' head coach during the 2015-2016 seasons, winning Super Bowl 50 with Denver.

The younger Kubiak, who, in addition to working for his father, was also part of the Mike Shanahan coaching tree, is viewed as a rising head coaching candidate after leading the league’s third-best scoring offense in Seattle.

Kubiak has also reportedly been sought by the Miami Dolphins for their head coaching vacancy, with the NFL Network reporting that he has had six interviews during the Broncos’ bye week.

The Giants are trying to be as thorough as possible in their search for a successor to Brian Daboll, who was fired after Week 10. The Giants are expected to do more interviews in the coming week.

