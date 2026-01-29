Giants Reportedly Reach Out to New Candidate for Offensive Coordinator Role

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh’s search for an offensive coordinator continues following the decision by Todd Monken, Harbaugh’s offensive coordinator in Baltimore, to take the Browns head coaching job instead of joining Harbaugh in New York.

According to Peter Schrager of ESPN, the Giants are looking to meet with former Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter.

Cooter first broke into the NFL as a coach with the Colts, a team he’s had two stints with, including one as an offensive assistant from 2009 to 2011 and his most recent stint as the team’s offensive coordinator from 2023 to 2025.

Cooter served as offensive coordinator for the Lions in 2016-2018 after being promoted from quarterbacks coach, a role he held from 2014-2015.

Cooter spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Jets as their running backs coach and was an independent consultant for the Eagles in 2021. The following year, he was the passing game coordinator for the Jaguars before returning to the Colts in 2023.

The 2025 Colts finished ninth overall with 345.9 yards/game, 17th in rushing yards per game (188.1), and ninth in passing (227.8 yards/game).

They also finished eighth in average points per game (27.4), all of that mostly coming in former Giants quarterback Daniel Jones’s first season with the team.

The Colts didn’t technically fire Cooter–his contract is believed to have expired. However, despite his role as offensive coordinator, head coach Shane Steichen was the Colts’ primary play caller.

The 41-year-old Cooter has reportedly received interest from the Philadelphia Eagles as well for their vacant offensive coordinator role. He reportedly had his second interview with the Eagles on Tuesday of this week , which was conducted in person.

Cooter’s best season as a playcaller was in 2016 with the Lions, his first full season as a playcaller.

That year, the Lions offense ranked 20th in points and 21st in yards. During Cooter’s three seasons with the Lions as offensive coordinator, then-quarterback Matthew Stafford posted a 65.7% completion rate and averaged 4,445 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

Cooter is a former college quarterback, having played for the University of Tennessee.

