Latest Giants Assistant Coach Update: The Todd Monken Effect

Instead of continuing their working relationship that started in Baltimore with the Ravens, it seems that Todd Monken, formerly the offensive coordinator who was hired as the Browns head coach, and John Harbaugh, hired as the New York Giants ' head coach, are potentially duelling for assistants from the Ravens’ staff that the new head coach Jesse Minter is not retaining.

Monken was the favorite to become the Giants' offensive coordinator, but now the team has had to pivot to Plan B.

That plan, so far believed to include a call to the Broncos to request permission to speak with pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Davis Webb, also a former Giants quarterback.

Meanwhile, George Warhop, who was previously the Ravens' offensive line coach, is making the move with Monken to Cleveland instead of to East Rutherford with Harbaugh.

And Carmen Bricillo, the Giants' offensive line coach of the last two seasons who had at least another year on his contract, is reportedly heading to Tennessee to join Brian Daboll, the Titans' newly minted offensive coordinator.

It’s also not clear if any of the former Ravens assistant coaches who have already been linked to the Giants are officially under contract to the team or if they might do an about-face and choose to join Monken in Cleveland instead.

While this is undoubtedly a fly in the ointment, it’s not something Harbaugh shouldn’t be able to overcome, not if reports of him having carte blanche on hiring assistant coaches are true.

If that’s the case, then it stands to reason that Harbaugh should be able to get guys to at least pick up the phone and take his call.

The Giants are also hiring former Ravens strength and conditioning coach Ron Shrift , according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

Shrift, according to his Ravens team bio , spent 9 years with the Ravens, where he helped lead all sports science, speed, strength training, and recovery initiatives in collaboration with Ravens strength & conditioning coordinator Scott Elliott.

Former Giants Assistants Turning Up Elsewhere

Offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo is reportedly heading to Tennessee to join Brian Daboll and the Titans. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In addition to reports of Bricillo heading to Tennessee to be with Daboll, the NFL Network reported that Shea Tierney, the Giants' former quarterbacks coach, is also joining Daboll to work with Titans’ second-year quarterback Cam Ward.

Also making a move is Ladell Betts, who was a one-and-done with the Giants coaching staff this year as the team’s running backs coach. Miami has hired Betts to join Jeff Hafley’s staff in the same role.

