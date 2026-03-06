NY Giants Free Agency Big Board: Top 5 Targets at Positions of Need

Nobody knows exactly how head coach John Harbaugh will approach free agency in his first season with the New York Giants. Will he be aggressive, or will he supplement the existing roster with smaller yet impactful signings?

We have compiled a list of options for the team's biggest areas of need that should satisfy all realistic routes. If the Giants can get some of these players at each position of need, the franchise and its fan base should enter the new campaign with an abundance of confidence.

Wide Receiver

Rashid Shaheed, Seattle

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Malik Nabers is the undisputed No. 1 WR on the roster when healthy, but even if he is at full strength after undergoing knee surgery last October, Big Blue could use another playmaker.

Rashid Shaheed brings explosive ability and versatility. At 27, he established himself as a premier deep threat prior to his torn meniscus in October 2024. The following season, his production declined.

Shaheed posted only 11.6 yards per reception last season, which was a considerable drop-off from the 15.6 he averaged in the 2023-24 campaign. He found ways to contribute, nevertheless.

After the New Orleans Saints traded him to the Seattle Seahawks, the 6-foot speedster scored three return touchdowns, including one on the opening kickoff of a playoff game versus the San Francisco 49ers.

The Super Bowl champion could be more spry in the passing game now that he is roughly 500 days removed from surgery. He can stretch the field and boost New York's special teams unit. Spotrac.com projects Shaheed's average annual market value to be $14.13 million .

Romeo Doubs, Green Bay

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) runs after the catch for a first down against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Romeo Doubs was one of the most consistent receivers in the NFC last season. Despite competing with a crowded group of pass-catchers, he remained both efficient and effective.

The 6-foot-2 Doubs recorded 55 receptions for 724 yards and six touchdowns. He totaled 124 yards and a TD in the Packers' gut-wrenching playoff loss to the Chicago Bears.

The 2022 fourth-round draft pick drew a lot of attention for his onside kick fumble on Dec. 20 (another gut-wrenching loss versus the Bears), but he carried an impressive 13.2 average depth of target, according to Pro Football Focus , and should be reasonably priced on the open market.

Wan'Dale Robinson, Giants

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) runs with the ball after a catch in the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

There is a chance that Harbaugh and company determine that the best method to fill a hole is by re-signing the player who previously occupied it.

Wan'Dale Robinson played above his 5-foot-8 frame and eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his four-year NFL career. He is now seeking a big payday.

Giants fans are understandably cautious about management potentially committing $17-plus million to a slot receiver, especially since Robinson's average depth of target is just 6.7 with the squad, less than most outside receivers.

However, investing in Robinson, a homegrown player who made significant progress last season, holds unique appeal compared to bringing in a similarly priced external free agent.

Additionally, the former second-rounder exhibited obvious chemistry with young quarterback Jaxson Dart. It is possible Robinson does not get the contract he expects, and if so, New York could be poised to re-sign him.

Alec Pierce, Indianapolis

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) catches a touchdown pass against the Houston Texans during the first half at NRG Stadium. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The 25-year-old Alec Pierce is an enigma for many, but he excelled with multiple quarterbacks on the Indianapolis Colts and made the most out of his limited opportunities. He could add a potent punch to Big Blue's offense.

Pierce notched 47 catches for an outstanding 1,003 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games. He nicely complimented Daniel Jones and then posted two multi-score outings with the 44-year-old Philip Rivers.

A projected $20 million market value is clearly a hurdle the Giants would have to clear, but if the front office decides it is smart to splurge on a receiver, Pierce is an interesting way to go .

Mike Evans, Tampa Bay

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) reacts a touchdown during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

There are a few veterans New York can consider, but only one deserves to be a high priority. Mike Evans is one of the most consistently productive receivers of his era, and he also possesses a physical trait this team has been lacking.

Standing at 6-foot-5, the Super Bowl LV champion and two-time Second-Team All-Pro could be an excellent red-zone threat for Dart. He was hampered by injuries last season and will turn 33 before the next campaign, but Evans is still worth signing at the right price.

After spending more than a decade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, No. 13 could fit perfectly in the Giants' WR room. His mentorship could have a powerful influence on Nabers, Dart, and the entire offense.

Linebacker

Nakobe Dean

Nov 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) reacts against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

New York has two slots to plug in at inside linebacker after releasing Bobby Okereke. Fortunately, there is arguably no position group with a deeper talent pool this offseason.

While Devin Lloyd is regarded as the top linebacker of the free agency class, there are less expensive candidates who make more sense for this organization. A Nakobe Dean signing packs just enough risk and reward to grab John Harbaugh's attention.

The former Georgia star has displayed ample promise with the Philadelphia Eagles over the last four seasons. He has also missed plenty of games during that same span, as injuries continue to hinder his growth. An uneven 2025 could significantly reduce his cost.

And if so, Big Blue will be quite tempted to poach Dean from its divisional rival. The 25-year-old has proven himself to be a dependable run-defender and pass-rusher. That is exactly the type of versatility new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson is believed to want in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Alex Anzalone, Detroit

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone celebrates a tackle against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Dean may offer more upside, adding experience to the linebacker unit also has clear benefits. Alex Anzalone is a versatile player who can contribute in a variety of situations.

The 2017 third-round selection can hold his own against running backs, rush the quarterback on occasion, and come up with a clutch play in coverage. The 44 stops, two and a half sacks, and nine pass breakups that he totaled in 2025-26 demonstrate as much.

Spotrac values Anzalone at $7.26 million per year. The Giants can snatch the veteran while also maintaining the financial flexibility to further strengthen the position.

Alex Singleton, Denver

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton (49) celebrates defeating the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Denver Broncos' unrestricted free agent is another linebacker who boasts the high motor and resilience to succeed with New York. Alex Singleton refused to let testicular cancer keep him from his passion, as he missed only one game after undergoing surgery in November.

Apart from his remarkable toughness, the undrafted LB out of Montana State was stellar versus the run last season. He posted 50 stops and received an 82.9 run defense grade from PFF.

Although there are better all-around playmakers available, Singleton possesses a nice combination of productivity and affordability. The G-Men must be logical.

Bobby Wagner, Washington

Nov 13, 2025; Madrid, Spain; Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) during practice at Ciudad Deportiva del Real Madrid. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Many fans want the Giants to find someone who can contribute for the seasons to come. The 35-year-old Bobby Wagner does not fit that mold, but he remains one of the best interior LBs in the league.

The future Hall of Famer tallied 79 solo tackles, 52 stops, and four and a half sacks in his second campaign with the Washington Commanders. He has played in well over 200 games and owns a Super Bowl ring from his time on the Seahawks. Translation: Wagner has much to offer New York.

Most assume the six-time First-Team All-Pro will want to join a legitimate title contender, but do not forget, this man came to the Commanders after they posted a 4-13 record. Wagner may find it very appealing to play for Harbaugh, and alongside a stout front-seven that features Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns, and Abdul Carter.

Those concerned about his age should think about how quickly a squad can rise from the ashes . Management should just worry about loading up on the most qualified players, and few people have more credentials than Wagner.

Devin Bush Jr., Cleveland

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Devin Bush (30) reacts after Pittsburgh Steelers miss a field goal in the third quarter at Huntington Bank Field. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

It took seven years and a couple of stops, but Devin Bush Jr. soared into stardom.

The 2018 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year (with Michigan) recorded three interceptions, two of which were pick-sixes, two sacks, two forced fumbles, 44 stops, and a 69.3 passer rating allowed for the Cleveland Browns.

Like Alex Anzalone, Bush impacts the game in multiple ways—such as tackles, pass coverage, and turnovers—but is younger and has a higher ceiling, particularly in playmaking potential. If Spotrac's $8.9 million projected AAV is accurate, then the Giants should pursue the 27-year-old.

Bush is finally living up to his first-round draft pick status, so imagine what he can achieve under John Harbaugh.

Tight End

Zach Ertz, Washington

Dec 7, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz (86) makes a catch against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at U.S. Bank Stadium. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

We have now arrived at one of the trickier spots on Big Blue's depth chart. Theo Johnson is still under contract, but his dropping problem has not improved as hoped. Ergo, reinforcements may be required.

The idea of signing a 35-year-old who tore his ACL in December is understandably off-putting to some, but Zach Ertz is cheap and accomplished enough to warrant a look in free agency. He registered 50-plus catches and 500-plus receiving yards in consecutive seasons with the Commanders, serving a key role in Jayden Daniels' development.

Despite posting a higher drop rate in 2025 (12.3 percent), the three-time Pro Bowler's track record suggests that he can act as a safety net for Jaxson Dart in 2026 . Again, a short-term veteran can have a lasting effect.

Charlie Kolar, Baltimore

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Charlie Kolar (88) runs the ball against the New England Patriots during the first half of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

The Baltimore Ravens have placed an emphasis on tight ends over the last few years, and while Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely deserve more praise, Harbaugh obviously liked what Charlie Kolar brought to the team. Now, he has the chance to promote this third-stringer and make him a key part of the Giants' offense.

Kolar, a 2022 fourth-rounder out of Iowa State, is a solid run-blocker who could mesh well with the squad's rushing prowess.

Because he received little work in the passing game -- 30 receptions for 409 yards and four touchdowns in 47 games -- I hesitate to slot him higher on these TE free-agent rankings.

He should be incredibly affordable, though.

Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) carries the ball for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Giants fans know what Dallas Goedert can do in this league. The longtime Eagles pass-catcher is coming off a season in which he scored a career-high 11 touchdowns, so his asking price could be a tad more than it would normally be.

The injury history is more extensive than one would prefer -- has played 15 games or more just four times in eight years -- but Goedert is the kind of competitor Harbaugh loves. He exudes intensity and knows what it takes to help build a winning culture.

Furthermore, the 6-foot-5, 256-pounder is a pillar of consistency. He has posted 500-plus receiving yards in six different campaigns. If New York can negotiate a $6- $6.5 million salary, it could gain a lot by having Goedert on the roster. Hurting Philly certainly sweetens the deal, too.

Isaiah Likely, Baltimore

Dec 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely (80) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Likely is near the top of the wish-list for many Big Blue supporters, and it is easy to see why. He is only 25 years old and has carved out a meaningful role for himself despite playing behind Andrews. His experience with Harbaugh is another plus.

Likely could blossom into an upper-echelon TE if given the reins. Given that he is expected to make between $7-$9 million per year, the Giants may view him as more of a luxury than a must-have. Fortunately, there is a vastly cheaper alternative that I think can get the job done.

And he already has roots in the Meadowlands.

Daniel Bellinger, Giants

Nov 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger (82) leaves the field after losing to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Daniel Bellinger arguably shares the same drawbacks as Kolar, having amassed only 88 catches for 934 yards in four seasons. There is a distinct difference, though. The latter faced stiff competition for snaps. The former should have been used far more frequently during his rookie contract.

The bright side to Bellinger's scant playing time is that it should be fairly easy for the G-Men to re-sign him. The No. 112 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has good hands, is a reliable run-blocker, has visibly improved in pass protection, and will be only 26 years old next season.

In other words, bringing back Bellinger is a no-brainer. Solving the secondary could be much more complicated.

Cornerback

Asante Samuel Jr., Pittsburgh

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (22) kneels before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Ownership has already invested roughly $35 million guaranteed in Paulson Adebo, so signing another worthwhile corner figures to be challenging. But if New York properly manages its salary cap, it should have enough space to reel in a valuable contributor.

If it is not clear by now, I have been going with wild-card players at No. 5 throughout these free agency rankings. Asante Samuel Jr. might be the most unpredictable of them all.

The 26-year-old spent the majority of the last two seasons on the shelf after battling serious neck and shoulder injuries. He underwent spinal fusion surgery last April and eventually landed on the Pittsburgh Steelers for the final six games of the campaign.

Will Samuel be healthy enough to make a difference for an entire season? Who knows, but his run defense and coverage skills were both adequate despite all the adversity he endured. If nothing else, Big Blue could definitely use some depth at CB.

Eric Stokes, Las Vegas

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) warms up before the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

After struggling on the Packers for four seasons, the 2021 first-round draft pick got into a groove with the Las Vegas Raiders. Although Eric Stokes was unable to record an interception, he tallied a 77.2 passer rating allowed , per PFF.

The 6-foot-1 talent just turned 27 and is projected to rake in less money than the Giants' unrestricted free agent Cor'Dale Flott .

Cor'Dale Flott, Giants

Oct 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (28) carries the ball after an interception against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

As is the case with Wan'Dale Robinson, there is an argument for retaining a draft pick who just had a breakout campaign. Flott was New York's best overall cornerback last season.

The 24-year-old secured what was essentially a game-sealing 68-yard interception versus the Eagles in Week 6 and totaled 11 pass breakups and one forced fumble in 14 games.

He patiently waited for his turn after being subjected to a rotation with Deonte Banks and worked hard to keep his spot.

He is a fine No. 2, but rather than committing to an average annual salary of $9 million, the Giants may choose to go in a different direction.

Tariq Woolen, Seattle

Dec 4, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen (27) intercepts a pass intended for Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Most will remember Tariq Woolen as the guy who nearly cost the Seattle Seahawks a trip to the Super Bowl after taunting the Los Angeles Rams sideline in the NFC Championship. However, I am willing to bet that such a humbling experience has made him much more conscientious.

After all, he was a key member of a dominant defense that just led the Seahawks to their second championship in franchise history.

The 6-foot-4 Woolen is an asset in coverage against possession wide receivers and could also increase New York's low takeaway numbers.

He has accumulated 12 interceptions, 53 pass breakups, and 203 combined tackles in 64 games with Seattle. The 2022 Pro Bowler's projected AAV is $8.19 million , according to Spotrac, which is below that of Flott.

Jaylen Watson, Kansas City

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) on field against the Indianapolis Colts during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Big Blue currently has just $9,794,521 of total cap space , but by the time the NFL's legal tampering period begins on March 9, the front office will presumably have more wiggle room. The Giants should have the means to make at least one splash in free agency.

Spending on an impact cornerback is practical, especially for this new John Harbaugh-led coaching staff. Jaylen Watson was not a No. 1 on the Kansas City Chiefs, but he is a multifaceted player who suits New York's needs.

The 6-foot-2, near-200-pounder posted a 69 passer rating allowed last season with two interceptions, two sacks, 42 solo tackles, three tackles for loss, and 19 stops during the 2025-26 season.

Watson possesses the tools to be a reliable outside corner opposite Paulson Adebo, but what truly separates him is his rushing defense. Harbaugh said it, and fans know it: this team must stop the run. The former seventh-round pick can do that and more.

Although Watson could cost $12-plus million per year, finding a potential defensive X-factor should be expensive.

The Giants need to be judicious in how they allocate their money, but the pathway to a successful free agency period is right in front of them.