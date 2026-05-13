Why the New York Giants are Finally the NFL’s Most Dangerous Sleeper in 2026

Predicting the New York Giants to make the playoffs has not been fashionable for a long, long time. Those who have stuck their necks out for Big Blue have been humbled or even humiliated. However, it is quickly becoming trendy to believe in this franchise once again.

New head coach John Harbaugh is infusing energy and credibility into the roster, Jaxson Dart is entering his first full season as the starting quarterback, new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson is expected to be a much more aggressive play-caller, Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo are working their way back from season-ending injuries, the defense is bursting with explosiveness, and the offensive line is both deep and versatile.

When surveying all the evidence, this team should achieve marked growth during the 2026-27 NFL campaign. But is it a contender? Although the Harbaugh effect could be strong, it is unlikely to be powerful enough to catapult the Giants into Super Bowl contention.

They do have what it takes to vie for a playoff berth, however.

The NY Giants could make things very interesting in 2026

Postseason disappointment defined the final years of Harbaugh's tenure with the Baltimore Ravens, but the Giants have a ways to travel before they can compete for a championship. First, they have to earn a spot at the table.

Fortunately, Harbaugh reached the playoffs 12 times during his 18-year run in Charm City. His leadership style breeds stability, which is a feeling the Giants and their fans have not known in ages. He sets the tone, and it is up to a revamped roster to execute his blueprint.

The athletic Dart should be more equipped to challenge defenses with his arm and legs, as Nabers, Isaiah Likely, Darnell Mooney, Darius Slayton, Malachi Fields, Calvin Austin III, and Theo Johnson comprise an intriguing pass-catching group that should stretch the field with more regularity.

Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy Jr. averaged 4.1 and 4.2 yards per carry, respectively, during the 2025-26 campaign. Behind an O-Line that now includes former Miami mauler Francis Mauigoa, those numbers could be more efficient next season. Fullback Patrick Ricard should also clear more rushing lanes.

Sep 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) makes a catch for a touchdown against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Second-Team All-Pro Brian Burns and fellow edge rusher Abdul Carter pace a defensive line that will have to find a way to compensate for Dexter Lawrence's departure.

The former recorded a career-high 16.5 sacks, and the latter registered an impressive 66 total pressures in his rookie year, so opposing QBs should have their work cut out for them.

New York does not have a true No. 1 defensive tackle, but veterans DJ Reader and Shelby Harris are at least both competent, and Darius Alexander could make a jump in his second NFL season. No. 5 pick Arvell Reese will ideally bring some additional physicality at linebacker.

No matter how they do it, the Giants need to radically improve a unit that allowed an unacceptable 145.3 rushing yards per game. John Harbaugh admitted as much.

The secondary is also a question mark, but with a new coaching staff, Jevon Holland will presumably be more productive at safety.

A healthy Paulson Adebo could also be a game-changer. Incoming second-round pick Colton Hood is the X-factor, though, and might be the only player currently on the roster who can bloom into a No. 1 cornerback. He was exceptional in coverage for Tennessee.

With key players coming back from injury and Lawrence being traded to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Giants face an arduous journey to the NFC East throne or even a Wild Card slot. But it can be done.

New York can flirt with nine to 10 wins, which would put the team squarely in the hunt for its first playoff appearance since 2022.

If that is indeed what transpires this coming season, then the Big Blue bandwagon will be well-stocked and running with force.

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