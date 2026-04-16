NY Giants 7-Round Mock Draft: Big Trade Helps Fix Roster for the Harbaugh Era

Normally when a NFL team has a top five draft pick, the direction in which they end up going is typically clear.

That can’t be said of the New York Giants , who did such a comprehensive job in free agency that they left themselves open to having any number of avenues to pursue when they go on the clock in a couple of weeks.

Really the only areas where the Giants didn’t hit free agency hard is in the trenches, which is where they will likely lean into the draft to fill up the depleted talent on the offensive line and add depth on the defensive line.

We still don’t know what head coach John Harbaugh and his staff think of certain players regarding their best fits–for instance, is moving to guard in Marcus Mbow’s future?

And where do they view last year’s third-round pick, Darius Alexander, in terms of readiness for a larger role on the defensive line.

That said, the Giants will say they will look for best available at every round, and with this mock draft we have prepared, that’s what we tried to do–while also sneaking in the “at a position of need” clause wherever applicable.

Let’s jump into what our mock draft simulation ave us.

For this mock draft, I used the PFSNsimulator and I went with the consensus board. Wherever possible I went best available, but I also sought to be a little more aggressive in the top of the draft with trades depending on how the board fell.

Round 1 Pick No. 9 (TRADE)

LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Career Stats : 53 GP, 244 Tackles, 22.5 TFL, 9.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 9 PBUs, 3 FF

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles (LB25) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Right out of the chute, I got a trade offer that I liked from the Chiefs, who offered picks 9 and 40 in exchange for pick 5.

With Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles still on the board (as were Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, Penn State IOL Vega Ioane, and Miami offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa), I took the offer and still was able to get the guy I hoped would be there.

Maybe the Giants feel differently than I do, but I would go defense at the top of the draft. John Harbaugh has always liked having a solid man in the middle, and Styles with Tremaine Edmunds gives the Giants that much of an upgrade in the second level.

I can’t see a world in which the 6-foot-5, 244-pound Styles’s versatility alone wouldn’t have defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson excited over the possibilities for different personnel packages. To me, Styles just made the most sense here.

Round 2, Pick No. 40 (from CIN)

DT Christen Miller, Georgia

Career Stats: 43 games played, 64 tackles, 11.5 TFL, 4.0 sacks, 1 PBU

Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bengals in another trade, also offered Pick 41 and a 2027 third round selection, and I gladly took that trade as well because I was fairly confident that the guys I was looking at–offensive linemen Chase Bistonis of Texas A&M and Emmanuel Pregnon of Oregon, and defensive tackle Christen Miller of Georgia would be there.

Not only that, but by accepting the trade, I had two picks back-to-back, both as a result of the first-round trade I made. And I now had an extra third round pick for 2027 to go along with the projected fourth round pick that the Giants are in line to get for having lost receiver Wan’Dale Robinson.

Turns out that Pregnon came off the board, but not to fear. I went with Miller, the 6-foot-4, 321-pound defensive tackle out of Georgia with No. 40.

(Florida’s Caleb Banks was also on the board, but given his foot injury discovered at the combine and the one he suffered in June 2025, I didn’t feel comfortable making that pick).

Miller is a disruptive player who can play just about anywhere on the defensive line. He earned a 90.2 run-stopping grade in 2025 from PFF, ranking fourth among all interior defenders last season.

He can also give a team something in the pass rush, having recorded 19 total pressures in each of his last two seasons. The versatility and the upside were just too enticing to ignore at this spot..

Round 2, Pick No. 41

IOL Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M

Career Stats: 36 games played; Snap Breakdown: 1,358 at LG, 62 at RG, 540 at RT

Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Chase Bisontis | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Bisontis, 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds, is coming off one of his best seasons last year, earning third-team All-SEC honors. He has elite short-area quickness for a 315-pounder and starter’s experience at left guard and right tackle.

Bisontis, who played most of his college snaps at left guard, is also a physical mauler who excels in run blocking, and who has a high floor as a pass protector.

If the Giants intend to move Marcus Mbow inside at guard to compete with Evan Neal, Joshua Ezeudu, and Aaron Stinnie, Bisontis could end up eventually replacing Jon Runyan as the starting left guard after this season when Runyan’s contract ends.

Round 4, No. 105

CB Malik Muhammad, Texas

Career Stats: 41 Games Played, 97 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1.0 sacks, 3 INTs, 16 PBUs

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas defensive back Malik Muhammad (DB23) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The two picks in the second round eased the sting of not having a third-round selection. I also continued to get trade offers–the Chiefs seem to be a regular caller–but I decided to stay put in this round and take 6-foot, 190-pound cornerback Malik Muhammad here.

According to TruMedia, via PFSN , Muhammad “ allowed a mere 59.4 QB Rating on targets to his side of the field, and more often than not, he dissuaded targets entirely; he went over 10 coverage snaps per target, and allowed just a half-yard per coverage snap.”

There are some technique issues that he will obviously need to clean up, but Muhammad’s upside is certainly intriguing for a team that has a lot of question marks at the cornerback spot.

Round 5, No. 145

RB Nicholas Singleton, Penn State

Career Stats: Games Played 53, Att 622, Yards 3,461 (5.6/att), 45 TDs. 102 receptions, 987 yards, 9 TDs

Nov 29, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) carries the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at SHI Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Giants have been rumored to want to add more power to their running game for the coming year, and Singleton could very well offer that.

The 6-foot, 226-pounder, the best available at this draft spot, offers legitimate home-run speed as an open field runner and delivers a punch.

He’s recorded 106 missed forced tackles over his career and has an average of 3.44 yards after contact per rush.

Singleton’s rushing attempts dropped off last season and with it his yardage, but he still managed to finish with one more touchdown scored (13) than he did in 2024 when he recorded his second career 1,000-yard rushing season.

But overall, he’s a north-south runner with good enough play strength that allows him to break through arm tackles and finish his runs. He’s also a decent enough pass blocker, having recorded a 94.8 pass-blocking efficiency rating over his four-year college career.

Round 6, No. 181

SAF Jadon Canady, Oregon

Career Stats: Games Played 49, 154 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 4 INTS, 23 PBUs, 1 FRTD

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon defensive back Jadon Canady (DB03) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Canady is another versatile defensive back who can give a team snaps in the box, at free safety, in the slot and on the perimeter. He posted a career 73.8 coverage rating , allowing just six touchdowns in 182 pass targets against him while also breaking up 17 passes.

Canady, 5-foot-11 and 181 pounds, had his best season in 2025, recording a career-best 39.4 coverage rating, having allowed 17 of 37 pass targets to be complete for 104 yards and just 61 yards after the catch.

Yes, the Giants added to the defensive secondary with Greg Newsome II at cornerback and Ar’Darius Washington as a do-all safety, but those guys were added on one year deals.

Round 6, No 192

QB Cole Payton, North Dakota State

Career Stats: 52 games played, 198-of-282, 3,188 yards, 21 TDs, 6 INTs. 287 rushing attempts for 1,918 yards, 31 TDs

Jan 31, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National quarterback Cole Payton (9) of North Dakota State runs the ball during the first half of the 2026 Senior Bowl at University of South Alabama, Hancock Whitney Stadium. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Yes, I know. You’re wasting a draft pick on a quarterback? I am and here’s why. Jameis Winston might want to play for another 12 seasons , but the chance of that happening is probably slim to none. And I don't believe that Brandon Allen, whom the team recently signed, is a long-term option.

In the meantime, figure the Giants are going to add a developmental quarterback somewhere along the line with the hope that the quarterback will grow into a slid backup for starter Jaxson Dart when that day comes where Wisnton does move on.

The Giants, in free agency, did a lot to shore up the overall roster to where if they’re going to have three picks in the sixth round, including two back-to-back, taking a flier on a quarterback isn't such a crazy idea.

As for Payton, a team would be getting a 6-foot-3, 233-pound prospect with explosive athleticism, long speed and a strong arm who can make all the throws and also give you something in the run game if you need him to.

His one negative right now is a lack of experience–he has only had 376 career dropbacks of which he attempted just 284 passes over five seasons with the Bison. As a result, he hasn’t had enough exposure to processing both pre-snap and post-snap.

But given his skillset, Payton, were he to land on a 53-man roster, could, as PFSN noted , be used similarly to Taysom Hill of the Saints early on in his career while working to develop his quarterbacking skills at the next level.

Round 6, No. 193

WR Malik Benson, Oregon

Career Stats: 41 Games Played, 81 receptions, 1,192 yards, 8 TDs

Oregon wide receiver Malik Benson warms up as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Giants cap off this mock draft by selecting Oregon receiver Malik Benson, a 6-foot-1, 195-pound target.

Benson is not viewed as an X-receiver–he’s more of a Z-receiver–but he can stretch the field with his speed ( 4.37 seconds ) and is someone who could be moved around the field in different spots.

Benson has a 64.8% career reception rate , and a 110.5 target rating. He also has a respectable 56.7% contested catch rate and ranks second among draft-eligible receivers in average yards per reception on deep passes of 20+yards.

The Giants have a bunch of Z-receivers currently on their roster, but again, many of them are on one-year deals.

One can never have too many burners among their receiver corps, which is why taking a flier on Benson, whose biggest area of development is in refining his route running, might be worth it.

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