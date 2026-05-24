3 Giants Fighting for Roster Survival Under John Harbaugh

There is a slight difference between a reset and a reboot. The former is a more drastic change that could entail a player leaving a team after prolonged struggles. The latter could give that athlete one final chance to earn a role on his current squad.

Three key underwhelming members of the New York Giants fall under the reboot umbrella: offensive lineman Evan Neal, safety Tyler Nubin, and cornerback Deonte Banks.

Will Evan Neal finally show his worth?

September 21, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) rushes New York Giants offensive tackle Evan Neal (73) during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Evan Neal, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, endured injuries and was unable to get any playing time during the 2025 campaign, causing many to rationally believe that management would move on from him in the offseason. Harbaugh seemingly had other thoughts, however.

New York re-signed offensive lineman Evan Neal to a one-year contract , shocking legions of fans who reached their breaking point with the former Alabama tackle. The team obviously still values Neal’s 6-foot-7, 340-pound frame and untapped potential, and with competent coaching, perhaps he could inch closer to it.

If Neal is going to stick with the Giants, it will come at the guard position. The former national champion and consensus All-American is no longer a feasible option at tackle, but boasts ideal physical traits for the interior.

Curiously, though, Neal appears to be taking most of his snaps at right guard during organized team activities.

He logged 666 snaps at the left guard spot in his freshman season at Alabama, so one would assume that it makes the most sense to keep him on the side where he also played left tackle, doing so at a high enough level.

Regardless of which guard slot he fills, this is clearly a make-or-break year for Evan Neal. He'd better wow Harbaugh over the next few months.

Can Tyler Nubin rebound after an underwhelming 2025?

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants safety Tyler Nubin (27) reacts before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The addition of Ar’Darius Washington and Jason Pinnock could signal a shift in safety Tyler Nubin’s workload.

Nubin registered a concerning 16.9 percent missed tackle rate last season and went another year without recording an interception. A ball-hawk at college – 13 interceptions in 55 games – the 2024 second-round pick has yet to make an imprint in that area for New York.

Since Washington spent five years with Harbaugh on the Ravens, he could take a considerable amount of the 25-year-old’s reps. Though some extra motivation and competition might be good for Nubin.

Given the promise he displayed as a rookie, a revival sounds realistic for this young talent, who thus far in what’s been revealed to the media, has shown Nubin doing more work down in the box, where his talents appear to be a better fit. But he also had to split reps with Washington, suggesting that a training camp competition is looming.

Can Deonte Banks make it work with the NY Giants?

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks (2) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Banks, the team’s 2023 first-rounder, is three years into his NFL career and he still makes inexcusable mistakes like not turning his head toward the ball. He gives up big plays and has incurred his share of costly penalties.

But New York still has at least an iota of faith in Banks, who might just benefit from new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson’s more aggressive style of defense, which mirrors more of what Wink Martindale once ran while with the Giants–a system that Banks showed his most promise thus far.

Banks, whose option year was not exercised , also possesses upside as a returner, which was evident on his 95-yard touchdown versus the Las Vegas Raiders last December, though the Giants undoubtedly would like for him to be more than just a return specialist.

Banks is by no means a roster lock, but questions about the cornerback room’s depth are affording him more time to get his career back on track.

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