NY Giants' 2026 Draft Haul Praised for One Specific Characteristic

The New York Giants zeroed in on the 2026 NFL Draft, trying to inject physicality into a roster that has often felt short of a winning stack.

By the time the weekend concluded, general manager Joe Schoen and head coach John Harbaugh secured a haul that analysts are already deeming a success. NFL Draft On SI analyst Justin Melo praised the Giants’ effort , giving them a B+ draft grade.

“Getting Arvell Reese and Francis Mauigoa automatically scores the New York Giants a strong grade,” Melo wrote.

“Nabbing former Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood, a fringe first-round pick, in the second was also excellent. This Giants class is pretty top-heavy, but it may contain some superstar performers.”

Two Top-10 Hits

New York Giants linebacker Arvell Reese speaks during a press conference at rookie minicamp. | John Jones-Imagn Images

By taking both linebacker Arvell Reese and Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa, the Giants took care of two of their most critical needs with arguably the highest-rated prospect at their respective positions.

Reese is a versatile defender who ran a 4.46-second 40-yard dash. He played off-ball with the Ohio State Buckeyes, and his 6.5 sacks last season suggest he will be a problem for opposing quarterbacks when he is turned loose on blitzes, but he can also play inside.

Mauigoa is a 329-pound bodyguard who earned an impressive 83.6 PFF grade in his final season with the Hurricanes. Whether he starts at guard to provide interior stability or plays at tackle, he gives the Giants a necessary building block.

The Second-Round Steal

New York Giants cornerback Colton Hood speaks during a press conference at rookie minicamp. | John Jones-Imagn Images

The most intriguing move of the Giants’ draft was sitting tight at No. 37 to catch Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood, who was widely viewed as a first-round talent but slipped into the early second.

Hood brings a strong mentality to the secondary, hoping to shut down any receiver he lines up with. During his final season with the Volunteers, he did not surrender a single touchdown, making him the perfect aggressive, press-man corner to pair with veteran Paulson Adebo.

Impact Over Depth

New York Giants draft pick Francis Mauigoa addresses the media during the introductory press conference. | Tom Horak-Imagn Images

While the Giants’ Day 3 picks like Illinois tackle J.C. Davis and BYU linebacker Jack Kelly offer depth, the potential of this class rests entirely on Reese, Mauigoa, and Hood.

By prioritizing high-ceiling athletes over a high volume of picks, the Giants have approached this draft differently than in the past. If Reese, Mauigoa, and Hood live up to their hype, the 2026 class could push the Giants back into the playoff hunt.

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