Eli Manning Finally Breaks Silence on Infamous Giants Boat Trip

A 2016 postseason Wild Card clash with the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field ultimately proved to be the final playoff game that legendary New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning ever played.

But when people revisit this matchup, their mind often goes elsewhere -- Miami, Florida, to be exact.

The New York media market exploded when wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr., Victor Cruz, Sterling Shepard, and Roger Lewis were photographed on a yacht in Miami less than a week before the team's postseason showdown with Green Bay.

OBJ and the Giants WRs flew to Miami to party on a boat with Justin Beiber and Trey Songz after beating the Redskins pic.twitter.com/TzV2Ym0I1D — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) January 2, 2017

Naturally, the backlash intensified after the Giants lost 38-13. But Manning, who has never revealed his true feelings about his teammates’ decision to party in Miami on their off day instead of hanging around East Rutherford to get a jump start on studying film, recently admitted that while the trip itself wasn’t behind the Giants’ early exit from the playoffs, the optics were not good .

"I was not invited on the boys' trip to Miami—wouldn't have gone anyway, I don't think," the two-time Super Bowl MVP jokingly told Will Compton and Taylor Lewan while appearing on the Bussin' With The Boys podcast.

"I don't think they prepared to go to Miami. They're all on a boat in jeans and Timberlands. I think it was a last-second deal. It's just a bad look... It's just kind of the psyche around it. 'Hey, it's playoff time, let's take it up another notch, get more focused, more serious; not let's go party in Miami.'"

Manning expected the pass-catchers to quickly bounce back from this Magic City expedition, and to their credit, the receivers did return to East Rutherford in time for practice.

But the quarterback also understands how quickly a story can swell in this industry, and despite his and his teammates’ attempts to downplay the situation, the pitchforks came out just the same, the topic overtaking the team’s return to the postseason for the first time since their 2011 Super Bowl season.

The heat worsened after the receivers delivered one of their worst performances in the Packers' 38-13 Wild Card-round win.

Aug 1, 2018; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr., (left) and Sterling Shepard (right) watch drills during training camp in East Rutherford. | NorthJersey.com-USA TODAY NETWOR

Beckham had a couple of drops and recorded just four receptions for 28 yards. Because of his stardom and polarizing nature, the Second-Team All-Pro was named the poster boy of the boat trip by critics.

Fair or not, Beckham’s struggles and subsequent frustrations after the game, when he allegedly punched a hole in the wall outside of the visiting team’s locker room at Lambeau Field, and, along with the offense's struggles as a whole, made this Miami jaunt one of the most infamous moments in recent franchise history.

The receiver’s behavior further prompted then-general manager Jerry Reese to candidly state that Beckham needed to grow up .

There have been plenty of low lights since then, but for many, the tides started to shift around the time those players set foot on that yacht.

The Big Blue way has drastically changed over the last decade, with last-place finishes and organizational ineptitude defining the franchise's identity.

Although the Giants' issues run far deeper than one poor decision in January of 2017, it is all too easy to pinpoint a problem with a viral photo.

Once New York reestablishes itself as a winning football team, which will ideally come during John Harbaugh's first season as head coach , the boat trip photo should become less notorious.

Manning has long moved on, and Beckham, to his credit, has also matured as he seeks to reunite with the team that made him their first-round draft pick in 2014.

But that picture still serves as a cautionary tale for all players who are preparing for the biggest game of their season.

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