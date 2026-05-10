'Fantastic' First Impression: No. 10 Pick Francis Mauigoa Earns High Praise from Harbaugh

New York Giants offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa is just getting started in his career as an NFL guard, but he’s already earning rave reviews from head coach John Harbaugh.

“Sisi was just fantastic,” said Harbaugh, referring to the No. 10 overall pick in the 2026 draft by his nickname. “He took pretty much every rep–looked like a natural at guard.”

Mauigoa smiled when told of his head coach’s words, but he knows there is a lot more work to be done since he’s relatively new to the position.

“I don't have that much space to work with,” he said regarding the biggest adjustment to go from tackle to guard.

“Playing at tackle, you have all the space, where a guard, everything happens so fast. It's not something I really need to work on; it's something that I need to get used to.”

Mauigoa played only 10 snaps at guard during his career at Miami, but Hurricanes offensive line coach Alex Mirabal made sure the linemen crosstrained at different positions so they could better understand everyone’s role on any given play.

“It makes sense,” Mauigoa said. “If you play all the positions, you make yourself valuable. Also, if you play right tackle, right guard, center, you know everything, you know everybody's job, and it makes it easier for you versus playing at one position.

“It makes it easier for you to know what you're doing and what the other players are doing.”

The expectation is that Mauigoa will strictly work at guard in his first NFL season, but down the line, a return to tackle if there is an injury or if and when starting right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor moves on.

For now, however, Mauigoa, who said he also took some practice reps at center down at “the U,” is locked in at guard, where he’s already learned from former Giants and NFL offensive lineman Jon Feliciano, who helped train the rookie, that in addition to being in a phone booth, you really have to be on your toes.

“Yeah, one of the things he said to me that stood out to me is that the game goes fast. There's just a level speed to each level,” Mauigoa said.

“High school, there's level speed, college is a different level speed, and the NFL will be top-level speed. Every day you've got to elevate your speed.”

Mauigoa can’t wait to get the pads on and team up with Eluemunor, whom he briefly met when he came in for his rookie camp physical, on the right side of the Giants' offensive line.

“He's a cool guy,” Mauigoa said of Eluemunor. “We're excited about each other–can’t wait to move people.”

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