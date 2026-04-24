Why Francis Mauigoa is the Secret Key to the Giants' New Identity

When the New York Giants traded All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence to Cincinnati for the tenth overall pick, many knew that they would have to replace him in the draft with a big, physical mauler.

As it turns out, the Giants, at least in the first round, decided to put that off and instead address the other side of the ball with a big, physical mauler.

Former Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis “Sisi” Mauigoa embodies the style and aggressiveness that new head coach John Harbaugh wants for the offense’s identity.

The first-team All-American and 2025 ACC Jacobs Blocking Award winner has the experience and undeniable skills to come in and be a legitimate factor from day one, wherever he lands on the offensive line.

The University of Miami product is an elite pass blocker, one of the best in college football. According to PFF, in 2025, he surrendered only 1 sack across over 200 true pass sets.

He has made the lives of Carson Beck, Cam Ward, and every other quarterback who has stood behind him easier over his three years starting at tackle, safer. He did it with patience, violent and accurate hands, and smooth lateral quickness that allows him to stop speed rushers and absorb power moves.

At over 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds, Mauigoa is a mountain of a man, but he brings with it a high level of athleticism. That is why he is one of the most versatile offensive linemen in this draft class.

With Andrew Thomas on the left side and a newly re-signed Jermaine Eluemunor on the right side, tackle will likely not be the place where Mauigoa gets to prove his effectiveness on day one.

His dense frame and ability to move bodies as a run blocker make him a prime candidate to move inside and be an All-Pro caliber interior offensive lineman.

The Giants, having drafted Mauigoa, are undoubtedly looking ahead. They re-signed right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor to a three-year deal this offseason, and they have Andrew Thomas under contract through 2029.

They also have second-year player Marcus Mbow on the roster, so by adding Mauigoa to the mix, they gave themselves options moving forward, both for the short term (in the event of injury) and the long term.

“We're going to put him inside at guard,” general manager Joe Schoen said of Mauigoa. “He can certainly play tackle. … He can certainly always bump back out to tackle at any point. We're going to start him at guard.”

Is Mauigoa a star in the making?

Apr 22, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Miami Hurricanes lineman Francis Mauigoa during the NFL Draft prospects clinic at Hazelwood Green Park. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mauigoa has been compared to All-Pro right tackle for the Detroit Lions, Penei Sewell, who showed a rare level of maturity coming out of college, making him an instant impact player in the NFL.

That grit, toughness, and physicality that he possesses is what make him one of the best in the game and will undoubtedly be what Mauigoa leans on as he transitions into his life as a Giant.

He's a leader by example, one other men have been willing to follow throughout his illustrious collegiate career. Those types of traits make him invaluable as a pro prospect.

No immediate concerns about Mauigoa's back issue

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Leading up to the draft, there were reports of a back issue for Mauigoa, which might give teams pause about selecting him high in the first round.

But the Giants, one of the most conservative teams when it comes to medical issues, leaned on Adam Bennett, their new head athletic trainer, who came to the team from the U, for his insight into Mauigoa’s issue.

“We're comfortable with it,” Schoen said. “We have somebody who's been with him for his entire time at Miami, and lived with him through the process. It was an injury that occurred in the Texas A & M game, and we were certainly comfortable with it.”

Harbaugh, who spoke about the need to continue adding to the offensive line, views the addition of Mauigoa as yet another big piece to completing the puzzle.

“It advances it,” he said about the unit’s progress. “We'll have to finish it off at practice for the next couple of weeks and put it all together, but it makes us a lot more stout.”

Indeed, an offensive line that, from left to right, potentially includes Thomas, left guard Jon Runyan Jr., center John Michael Schmitz, Mauigoa, and Eluemunor certainly offers the physical and athletic traits that Harbaugh likely envisioned having.

Mauigoa may not be the multiple picks that many Big Blue fans hoped they would get for Dexter Lawrence, but his impact could be more immediate.

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