Giants Legend Jeremy Shockey Issues Bold Prediction for First-Round Pick Francis Mauigoa

The days following the NFL Draft are typically a stretch of immense positivity and hope for the 32 rookie classes, who will now have their chance to impact the upward trajectory of their respective franchises in the upcoming season and beyond.

As they say, most teams’ draft picks look solid on paper, and that certainly is the case for the New York Giants ’ pair of first-round prospects—Arvell Reese and Francis Mauigoa—who are already drawing excitement from around the sport for the talents they’re about to bring to East Rutherford.

For the latter behemoth in Mauigoa, the early round of praise hasn’t gone untouched by another legend within the Giants organization who was already familiar with his game before he was taken at No. 10 overall last Thursday.

Mauigoa, the top-rated offensive lineman in the 2026 class, already has former Giants tight end and fellow Miami alum, Jeremy Shockey, in his corner, igniting further anticipation for what the 6-foot-6, 315-pound tackle is going to bring to the team’s offensive front this season.

“He is an impact player right out of the gate,” said the Giants' 2002 first-round pick out of Miami about the Samoan-born lineman in an interview with the New York Post .

“There is not going to be a play where he is not going to be playing this year. He came into the University of Miami as a freshman and made a statement.

“He is as tough as they come, as gifted as they come, and I’m super, super excited for this pick!”

TE Jeremy Shockey thinks the New York Giants got themselves a gem in offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa. | Leon Halip-Imagn Images

If there is anything the Giants learned from Shockey’s tenure with the franchise, which spanned 85 games and included their run to the Super Bowl in 2007, when he finished as their third-most productive receiver with 619 yards and three touchdowns, the Hurricanes program knows how to produce some pure studs for the NFL.

Mauigoa will now be the latest product to join the Giants’ lineage, and like his predecessor, head coach John Harbaugh has special plans for the big and powerful pass blocker within the first year of his new offense this upcoming season.

The Giants want to see if Mauigoa can be the ultimate solution to their big hole at the right guard position that was held down by veteran Greg Van Roten for the past two seasons.

Harbaugh, who wants to establish a team-first culture and expects all players to buy into the roles asked of them to fill, believes that the pure offensive tackle can shift his skillset on the edges to the interior and block hell for Jaxson Dart, who they hope to turn into a little more of a pocket passer in year two.

Most players in that position would acknowledge that making the change from college to the pros is no way easy, especially for Mauigoa, who only logged 10 snaps outside of his tackle role in three seasons with Miami that spanned 2,468 offensive snaps.

Except the rookie made it known from the second he took the big stage in Pittsburgh, with his NY-logoed cap on his head, that he was ready for any challenge thrown his way and “to die” while protecting Dart and the offense, which plans to be more explosive than in prior seasons.

Those rooting for the young man like Shockey are confident that he’ll be a huge asset to the front lines, no matter where he lines up. In fact, the star tight end is already making a major projection on how far his NFL career will go before the first snap.

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) celebrates after defeating the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“Obviously, I’m a Miami guy, but the Giants should be thrilled because this guy is the real deal,” Shockey added.

“He was a top-five prospect on my board, and he’s an amazing talent. If they move him to guard, he’ll be an All-Pro guard in his first year because he is that good, and if they need him at tackle, he played that all of college.

“It’s a great pick by the Giants, and I’m very excited for him.”

The Giants had their sights set on Mauigoa at the No. 10 pick for all these reasons as they aim to make their offensive line, which finally saw positive strides in 2025, a perennially top unit in the entire league that will serve as the first example of the old school culture that Harbaugh is trying to revive in every phase of the team.

Time will tell if they made the right move with how early they secured Mauigoa and whether Shockey’s bold prediction of Mauigoa becoming the next great Hurricane alumnus to succeed in the NFL becomes a reality.

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