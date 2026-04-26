Francis Mauigoa Working with Former Giants O-Lineman to Master High-Stakes Position Switch

The New York Giants ' decision to select Francis "Sisi" Mauigoa with the No. 10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft will initially be polarizing.

Many fans wanted safety Caleb Downs, who went to the Dallas Cowboys one spot later. Others thought there was more logic in grabbing a true guard in Olaivavega Ioane, who went to the Baltimore Ravens, John Harbaugh's former team, four spots later.

When the dust settles, however, there is a chance the former Miami standout emerges as the X-factor of Big Blue's offensive line.

Although he played as the Hurricanes' starting right tackle for three years, Mauigoa has been preparing to move inside.

Pride and ego did not factor into the equation. This man wants to earn his place in the NFL by any means necessary. Heck, he is even willing to "die" for his new quarterback.

The consensus All-American forced himself to become more versatile before New York scooped him up, and now his conversion to guard will soon become official. He is ready for the challenge.

"Probably different techniques than tackle, but I've been training, cross-training my whole training process, not only for the combine but after the combine," Mauigoa told reporters. "So I feel confident in my skills, and I'm ready to learn a lot more.

"Just making myself valuable, if you learn all five positions. I mean, I'm hungry for a spot. So it's not fair for me to just practice one spot if I'm hungry for anything, just to be an offensive lineman."

John Harbaugh says he wants players who love football, and that response exemplifies passion. Mauigoa ventured into unfamiliar territory to fulfill his dream, and his willingness to adapt helped him become a top-10 draft pick.

Mauigoa has turned to a former Giant for help

Former NY Giants center Jon Feliciano | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Coincidentally, the 6-foot-5, 329-pound Samoan has been spending time training with a former Giants offensive lineman .

"I've been working with Jon Feliciano out of Knoxville, (Triple F Elite Sports Training)," Mauigoa revealed.

Feliciano was New York's starting center during the 2022 campaign, but he also logged 800-plus snaps each at both guard slots during his NFL career before moving inside to center. Therefore, he likely has plenty of wisdom to share with the Big Blue rookie when it comes to manning the interior.

Feliciano, according to Mauigoa, is keeping things relatively straightforward at the moment.

"It's pretty simple," he said. "Tackle, you've got a lot of space you've got to cover. Guard, you've got minimum space. If anything, he said guard would be easier. So just ready to work at it."

Mauigoa has some time to learn the nuances of the position, but it is good to know that he already has a foundation to build on during the coming months.

Assuming he can stay healthy and hone his technique, this reliable blocker will have the opportunity to succeed at both guard and tackle.

He has already begun his journey to that intended destination.

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