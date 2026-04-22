NY Giants Draft Gems: 4 Late-Round Steals Under Joe Schoen

Over the last four seasons, the New York Giants have experienced hits and misses in the NFL draft. General manager Joe Schoen has selected players who have done well and others who have been disappointing so far in their careers.

One area where Schoen has shown an eye for drafting is on Day 3. While many teams seem to just throw darts at a board, Schoen has identified talent that can help the team immediately.

You have to give the Giants general manager credit where credit is due; these have been some very helpful finds for this organization.

Here are some of Schoen's Day 3 gems.

Micah McFadden, LB (2022, 5th Round)

Nov 5, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden (41) waves to fans after the Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Giants 30-6 at Allegiant Stadium. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

As a rookie, injuries to linebackers forced McFadden on the field probably before he was ready. However, the former Indiana Hoosier gave his best efforts and showed flashes of a guy who could become a regular starter for the Giants.

He then produced back-to-back seasons of 100-plus tackles in only 14 starts a season. He has instincts and a burst to get to the ball, which has helped him overcome his size and overzealous nature in handling run defense.

His presence was definitely missed in 2025, when he was unavailable due to injury. He not only weakened the linebacking corps but also the special teams unit, because of his skills as a member of both units.

The Giants re-signed McFadden (which is rare for rookies to get second deals or be re-signed under this current regime) in hopes that he could rediscover the form he showed two seasons ago.

Many believe McFadden was due for a breakout season in 2025. If he can return to form, that gives the Giants two highly credible interior linebackers to build off of.

Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB (2024, 5th Round)

Jan 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (29) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Tracy followed a regular pattern of the Giants selecting a running back in the fifth round, but he was the first to break through and show that he could be a legitimate starter for the team.

In 2025, he worked well as a member of a combo backfield that made the Giants one of the better rushing offenses in the NFL.

After beginning as Devin Singletary's backup, he took full advantage of his opportunity when the veteran was injured and never relinquished the role. Two seasons into his pro tenure, he has recorded two seasons of 1,000+ scrimmage yards.

There has been a lot of discussion about adding Notre Dame running back Jeremiah Love to this roster, and Tracy would probably be the most affected by such a move. But if they decide to go another way, the combination of Tracy and a healthy Cam Skattebo will be formidable for the NFC East.

Darius Muasau, LB (2024, 6th Round)

Aug 4, 2025; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants linebacker Darius Muasau (53) spays water on to his face during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Muasau made seven starts as a rookie, and he followed it up with 11 starts in his second year. He has proven to be instinctive and hard-nosed at the position.

He has produced back-to-back 50-plus tackle seasons in a complementary role as depth for a team whenever starters have been out with injury.

He has filled in admirably for starters who have been missing over the past two seasons, and he will continue to improve and be a legitimate depth piece for this team. He may not be a sexy name, but he’s proven to be valuable to this team as a linebacker and as a quality member of the special teams.

Marcus Mbow, OL (2025, 5th Round)

Aug 4, 2025; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants guard Marcus Mbow (71) on the field during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Many people looked at Marcus Mbow as a guard coming into the draft. But when the Giants took him in the fifth round, they apparently had other designs.

Mbow lined up at right tackle and left tackle for the Giants and proved early on in training camp that he has the versatility to be the swing tackle this team has been looking for for over a decade.

He’s become a fan favorite because of his physical nature, and he had an opportunity to see the field at multiple positions as a rookie.

Who knows what the future holds for Mbow, but at the very least, he’s a guy that Giants fans can feel comfortable with if he has to go in at left tackle (as he did in 2025) or at right tackle whenever his number is called.

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