Best Day 3 Draft Picks in New York Giants History

The New York Giants have some decisions to make when they're on the clock in this year's NFL draft.

After the Day 1 and Day 2 selections, many fans lose interest in the guys that are added on day three, but you can find some real gems on the third and final day of the draft.

The Giants have found plenty of great ballplayers to add to Big Blue Nation on day three. Guys like Darius Slayton, Theo Johnson, and Cam Scattebo have all proven to be valuable assets on this team, but even they don't fall on this list.

OT Rosey Brown, R27th (321), 1953

Oct 12, 1969; Bronx, NY, USA; FILE PHOTO; FILE PHOTO; New York Giants assistant coach Roosevelt Brown was once a top player for the Giants. | Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

Brown may be the greatest value pick in the history of the NFL draft. Whenever you go from being the 321st pick in the 27th round to a Pro Football Hall of Famer, you have clearly outplayed your draft value.

Over his 13-year career, he was named to the Pro Bowl nine times. His dominance at left tackle was evident. He had an eight-year span in which he was named to the Pro Bowl and selected as an All-Pro every year, including 6 years as a first-team All-Pro.

His consistency from age 21 to 33 was rare in football. His ability to play through injuries and go out and do his job is the gold standard by which all offensive tackles are judged.

LB Harry Carson, R4 (105), 1976

Sep 22,1985; E. Rutherford, NJ, USA; File PHOTO; New York Giants linebacker (53) Harry Carson in a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Giants Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK | Tony Tomsic-Imagn Images

Carson spent 13 seasons, from the mid-70s through most of the 80s, playing linebacker for the Giants. He forced 21 fumbles and recovered 19 throughout his career. He also amassed 19 sacks in his time.

He was a nine-time Pro Bowler. From 1981 until 1987, he made the Pro Bowl every single season. He was also honored as a Second-team All-Pro four times during his career.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006, alongside bitter rivals from the Dallas Cowboys (Troy Aikman) and from the Philadelphia Eagles (Reggie White). Many believed him to be the heart and soul of that 1986 championship defense.

RB Ahmad Bradshaw, R7 (250), 2007

December 30, 2012; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants running back Ahmad Bradshaw (44) runs the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter of an NFL game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Bradshaw was picked so late in the draft that he could have been Mr. Irrelevant, but he turned himself into anything but. He was the engine that drove the offense for both championship runs.

He had 480 yards and two touchdowns over those two Super Bowl runs. His nine-season career included two 1,000-yard rushing seasons. and was highlighted by surprising effectiveness as a receiver out of the backfield for Eli Manning.

The sudden retirement of Tiki Barber after the 2006 season left a question of who would take the mantle as the next guy. Bradshaw would grow into that role and become a valuable member of Big Blue for several seasons.

LB Jessie Armstead, R8 (207), 1993

Jessie Armstead waves during Giants Fan Fest at MetLife Stadium to celebrate 100 Seasons of the New York Giants, Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. | Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Armstead spent nine of his 11 seasons in the NFL, man in the middle for Big Blue. Not bad for a guy drafted in the eighth round.

His career began as a backup and special-teams player during the first three years with the Giants. In 1996, he was named the starter, and over the next eight seasons, he would miss only one game: his final year in the league.

He had a five-year run from 1997 to 2001, during which he made the Pro Bowl every season. He was also named an All-Pro three times, including 1997, when he was named a first-team All-Pro and finished third in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

RB Brandon Jacobs, R4 (110), 2005

Oct 10, 2013; Chicago, IL, USA; New York Giants running back Brandon Jacobs (34) rushes the ball against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Soldier Field. Chicago defeats New York 27-21. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-Imagn Images | Mike DiNovo-Imagn Images

Jacobs was one of the most physically imposing running backs to put on the pads in NFL history. It is not often you see a guy the size of a defensive end playing running back, but that is exactly what Jacobs was.

He was a part of both Super Bowl wins over the Patriots. In the 2007 season, he was a thousand-yard back and the leader of the rushing attack. By 2011, he played a complementary role but still rushed for over 500 yards that season.

He played eight of his nine seasons in New York and accounted for two 1,000-yard seasons and two seasons of over 800 yards rushing. He finished with 60 rushing touchdowns over his eight seasons with the Giants.

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