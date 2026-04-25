John Harbaugh Reveals Tuesday ‘Summit’ with Odell Beckham Jr. as Giants Weigh Reunion

With the 2026 NFL draft now in the books, the New York Giants are back to focusing their attention on free agency, both undrafted and veteran.

The Giants are expected to add a veteran defensive lineman in the coming week, a no-brainer decision after the team traded away Dexter Lawrence before the draft.

The other notable veteran free-agency decision New York will have to make involves receiver Odell Beckham Jr, who had a workout with the team before the draft.

“He looked good,” Giants head coach John Harbaugh said after the team wrapped up its 2026 draft selections. “We've just got to continue conversations with him. I really like him.”

Harbaugh, however, didn’t give any indication that a signing was imminent.

“Odell and I are going to talk Tuesday night and kind of see where he is at, see where we're at, see what he's thinking, see what we're thinking now with the roster and the way it looks, and see if it makes sense,” the head coach said.

The Giants have put a big emphasis this offseason on adding big passing targets to their roster, such as tight end Isaiah Likely.

They also traded away draft assets to move back into the third round, where they grabbed Notre Dame receiver Malachi Fields, who projects as the second X-receiver the Giants have long been after to join Malik Nabers on the perimeter.

Sticking with receivers, though, the Giants also added free agents Darnell Mooney and Calvin Austin III to a room that, in addition to Nabers, includes long-time veteran Darius Slayton.

With that type of lineup, it’s hard to envision a spot for Beckham, the team’s first-round pick in the 2014 draft, who was traded away after the 2018 season, one year into a contract extension he had signed the year prior.

“I think if we do anything, it has to make sense for the Giants,” Harbaugh said.

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Odell Beckham Jr. was with Harbaugh and the Ravens in 2023. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Beckham may not be the player he once was in his younger years with the Giants when he notched four 1,000-yard seasons in five years, but having become something of a journeyman in which he won a Super Bowl championship with the Rams and in having become a father, Beckham, now 33 years old, seems to have mellowed and matured.

Harbaugh, who had Beckham in Baltimore with the Ravens in 2023, has certainly taken notice.

“The thing I love about Odell is right now he's in such a good place in terms of his humility,” Harbaugh said.

“He wants to be part of a team. He wants to contribute. He wants to help the young guys. That's what he's talking about doing.”

That’s all well and good, but it’s probably not enough for the Giants to invest in the receiver, and certainly not if he’s looking for more than a one-year veteran salary benefit.

Harbaugh realizes that as well. “He still thinks he has some juice, and he looked good in the workout,” he said. “You still got to be able to play.”

Can he still play, and if so, do the Giants want him?

“We're not decided on that yet,” Harbaugh said. “He's not quite decided on that yet. I think we just have to see where we're at next week.”

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