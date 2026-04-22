3 Must-Draft Starters to Increase the Giants’ Playoff Hopes

John Harbaugh is the essence of what the New York Giants have been missing since their last Super Bowl run. He posted 13 winning seasons during his 18-year tenure as Baltimore Ravens head coach. Big Blue has lost 10 or more games in a single campaign 10 times during that same span.

Ownership is investing $100 million in Harbaugh, not just because he won a Lombardi Trophy, but also for the culture he helped build in Charm City. The Giants and their fans expect a playoff berth in the near future.

The Dexter Lawrence trade muddies their path to the playoffs for next season, but a productive NFL Draft could potentially keep this squad in position to make serious upward movement in the NFC standings, which is why Ralph Vacchiano of FOX Sports lists New York as one of five teams that could jump into the playoffs if it comes away with an impactful rookie class.

“They need more talent overall, especially on defense, to make a really big leap,” he writes. “But they were 4-13 in a weak division last season. Strengthen their defense and add a little explosion to their offense, and they won’t challenge the Eagles, but a wild card is within reach.”

Vacchiano lays out an argument that fewer analysts will make now that the team has traded its most consistent player of the last half-decade. But I happen to agree with him.

Despite dealing away Lawrence and facing a schedule that features games against the grueling NFC West, the G-Men can still clinch a playoff berth for the first time since the 2022-23 season. They need to upgrade a few positions in the draft, however.

What NY Giants must do to improve their playoff chances

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; LSU defensive back Mansoor Delane (DB06) speaks to media members during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

New York cannot let its depth chart completely dictate its strategy, but there are areas on the roster that require urgent attention. Although he can check off a couple of boxes in free agency, Harbaugh has to acquire at least one or two starters from this crop of prospects.

Fortunately, the organization owns the No. 5 and No. 10 picks , as well as a favorable second-rounder (No. 37). The Giants can turn those three assets into instant difference-makers, assuming they know what they are doing (which is never a guarantee).

There are multiple options Big Blue can consider with its first two selections, but if it is going to contend for a Wild Card slot right away, then the team must add a cornerback before the end of the first round.

Paulson Adebo is an injury risk, and Greg Newsome II is not a surefire starter. LSU’s Mansoor Delane seems like a perfect fit at No. 10, especially given defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson’s area of expertise. The front office might not be willing to gamble on Jermod McCoy – missed last season with a torn ACL – but bolstering the secondary is essential.

That can also be done by grabbing safety Caleb Downs. Prioritizing cornerback seems practical, though.

New York also has to draft a reliable lineman. The right guard slot is shaky at best, so Harbaugh could have his eye on someone like Georgia Tech’s Keylan Rutledge. If this squad is going to emphasize the run as many anticipate, a solid interior offensive line is nonnegotiable.

And of course, we cannot forget about the gaping hole at defensive tackle . Waiting past the second to address this spot is extremely risky, especially since New York does not currently have a third-round pick, but this position appears quite deep.

Chris McClellan of Missouri could offer good value in the fourth and fit nicely alongside a veteran free-agent like DJ Reader.

Fortifying the wide receiver room would be great, and bringing in a high-end running back talent like Jeremiyah Love is definitely tempting, but if this franchise wants to play football in the second week of January, then it will have to choose wisely.

Reinforcing the secondary and strengthening the trenches should create an accessible path to the postseason. Failure to do so could force fans to wait a bit longer.

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