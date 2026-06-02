Are Giants Wasting a Roster Spot on QB Brandon Allen?

The New York Giants ’ quarterback situation in 2026 is infinitely clearer than it was when they opened up training camp in 2025.

At that time, the Giants traded up to draft Jaxson Dart despite signing Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson during free agency. The plan was to start Wilson for the season, back him up with Winston, and give the rookie Dart a chance to Redshirt. That slow roll ended quickly.

Dart looked fantastic during the preseason, which had fans and, apparently, the coaching staff thinking they might not need to redshirt him for a season. Early into the year, that became true when Jaxson Dart came in as the replacement for Russell Wilson, and a new era began in New York.

This season, there is no uncertainty about who the starter and the backup quarterback are. The question becomes whether the Giants want to carry a third quarterback and what that quarterback's value would be.

That's where Brandon Allen comes in. For what it's worth, the Giants have not added a fourth quarterback, so it will just be those three getting the reps at training camp. Last season, the Giants went through the entire training camp with four quarterbacks before whittling it down to three.

Allen showed promise in 2020 with the Bengals, making five starts and throwing for over 900 yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions. He could be an extra failsafe if Dart deals with injury and needs to miss time.

BRANDON ALLEN, QB

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 209 lbs.

Exp.: 10 Years

School: Arkansas

How Acquired: FA-’26

Quarterback Brandon Allen was with Giants QB coach Brian Callahan in Tennessee. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2025 in Review

After spending the 2024 season in San Francisco, where he made one start and threw for 199 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions, Allen signed with the Tennessee Titans.

It was an opportunity to back up another rookie quarterback in the Titans' 2025 first overall pick, Cam Ward. It was a tumultuous season that saw the team struggle on the field, then fire their head coach and general manager before the season was over.

As the offense never truly found consistency, Allen did get a brief opportunity to play.

Allen was called on to fill in for Cam Ward during their Week 18 season finale. During a 41-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Allen completed 17-30 passes for 72 yards and an interception.

He was sacked once in the game and did not attempt a single rush. His highlight of the game was a 21-yard pass to Chimere Dike.

Contract/Cap Info

The Giants signed Allen to a one-year, $1.45 million contract this offseason.

They gave him a $50,000 signing bonus and $250,000 in guaranteed money. Allen's base salary will be $1.3 million, and in addition to his signing bonus, he will receive a $100,000 bonus. He will carry a $1.225 million cap hit, in addition to his dead cap value of $250,000.

2026 Preview

This would be a difficult roster to make for any quarterback. The Giants know who their starter is with Dart under center. Winston may be the best backup in all of football.

He has embraced his role as a mentor for Dart as he navigates these new waters as a young, starting quarterback with extremely high expectations. He also still lives for the opportunity to start again, so he continues to prepare himself as if he will one day return to that role.

This gives New York the best of both worlds when it comes to a backup quarterback. Winston also provides the added bonus of a charismatic fan favorite that can always be useful to an organization from a marketing and promotions standpoint.

For Allen, it means the Giants need to be willing to carry three quarterbacks to make the roster. They have carried three quarterbacks for the last few seasons out of necessity because of injuries and youth, but that is no longer the case this season.

It becomes more problematic as we see them add a fullback to the mix. With all the tight end and receiving options they have, it makes you wonder if the spot previously reserved for a third quarterback goes instead to another position that may have value as a special-teamer and as depth.

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