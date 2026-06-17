One Free Agent Who Can Still Add Depth to Giants

The New York Giants have given people plenty to talk about this year, both on and off the field, but there is one topic that has seemingly faded into obscurity. Is Big Blue's backfield complete?

New York reportedly had interest in Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III in free agency and in Notre Dame star Jeremiyah Love before the NFL Draft, suggesting that, despite head coach John Harbaugh’s claim to the contrary, he was looking to add another running back for training camp.

With mandatory minicamp now in the books and with Cam Skattebo showing that he’s on track to be ready for the start of camp, it appears the Giants are unlikely to make any significant changes to their running back room.

Skattebo, Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary currently occupy the top-three slots on the depth chart, with Eric Gray, Dante "Turbo" Miller and Damon Bankston all fighting for opportunities. Adding another veteran doesn’t appear to be in the cards, but one never knows what camp brings.

If New York wishes to move on from Singletary, who is in the final year of his contract, free agent Najee Harris is a potentially intriguing replacement option. Harbaugh spent 18 years in the AFC North, where physical, run-heavy football was quite common. He may want someone who embodies that style of play in his new home.

Harris operated as the Steelers' RB1 for the first four seasons of his NFL career before joining the Los Angeles Chargers in 2025. He got to compete against Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens fairly regularly, so Harbaugh certainly saw Harris up close.

Although his best days are behind him and he is coming off an Achilles tear, the 28-year-old Harris could add a shot of depth to the running back group that, while not bad looking on paper and which finished top-five last year, may want to add extra insurance for what the team hopes will be a long season.

Can Harris reinforce the NY Giants' rushing attack?

Running back Najee Harris | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Harris is not the most efficient ball-carrier, averaging 3.9 yards per attempt over 71 games, but he possesses the size and versatility to play in New York's offense.

The 6-foot-1, 242-pounder cleared 1,000 yards each season with the Steelers and totaled 35 receptions or more three times.

Harris is also a dependable blocker. He can do the dirty work and ease some of the burden shared by Skattebo and Tracy . However, Harris, the former first-round draft pick, has to show he is healthy enough to contribute meaningful snaps.

The former Alabama game-breaker is hoping to return to his durable ways in 2026. He just needs a chance. While his best bet appears to be a return to the Chargers, would it hurt for the Giants to bring him in for a visit?

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