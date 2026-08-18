What Najee Harris's Arrival Means for the Giants' Backfield

The New York Giants bolstered their running back room by signing veteran free agent Najee Harris to a one-year deal.

Harri, 6-foot-1 and 242 pounds, spent the first four years of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he racked up four straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

However, the Steelers decided to not exercise the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, and he went on to sign as a free-agent with the Los Angeles Chargers during the 2025 offseason.

Unfortunately for the former Alabama star, Harris suffered a season-ending Achilles injury after just three games, 15 rushing attempts and 61 yards.

He had gone unsigned throughout this past offseason as he continued his rehab from the injury, and after working out for the Giants on Monday and passing his physical, Harris is now a Giant.

The Giants rushing game muttered just 2.7 yards per carry in the preseason opener and had some issues with pass blocking, including the huge miss by Tyrone Tracy Jr. on Vikings safety Jay Ward, who rocked quarterback Jaxson Dart to the ground on a sack.

The Giants, remember, were rumored to have interest in adding to their running backs room after head coach John Harbaugh was hired. They were initially linked to Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker, then of Seattle, but Walker’s reported price tag was too high for the team to swallow.

They were also heavily linked to Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love in the draft, but the Arizona Cardinals drafted Love one spot before the Giants were set to go on the clock.

What Harris’s Arrival Means for the Team’s Running Back Depth

Jan 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Running back Najee Harris (22) sheds a tackle attempt by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (59) after catching a pass during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The addition of Harris does not necessarily mean that Tracy, who missed the block, is in danger of losing his roster spot or that Cam Skattebo, who is still not 100% back to his pre-injury self has had any kind of setback.

Instead, he comes in as a reinforcement, a big back who can pass block and pick up the tough yardage while also fitting into the more physical ground game that Harbaugh is looking to build.

Including his injury-shortened 2025 season, Harris has averaged 4.0 yards per rush or better in his last three seasons. He also has been reliable with ball security, having had just four career fumbles (none in the last two seasons) as a rusher.

He is also solid as a short yardage back, having converted 50 out of 77 regular-season rushing attempts requiring one yard or less, while scoring nine touchdowns on those successful carries.

“He's a big dude,” Harbaugh said on Monday after the team’s practice. “He's coming back from the Achilles injury, and he looks good in the workout.

“He's not back 100%—he's not in football shape yet. … That would be a guy that has got a lot of experience. He's a decorated vet. With those guys, generally, you just have to kind of see where they're at when you get them.

"And sometimes it works out great. Sometimes it's just okay, and other times it doesn't work out. But based on the workout, I would say we feel like he's got a shot.”

The Giants released receiver Juju Smith-Schuster to open a roster spot for Harris. Smith-Schuster dealt with knee issues this summer and never really was able to get untracked.

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