Cardinals vs. Giants Score Prediction for NFL Week 4 (Can Big Blue Bounce Back At Home?)

The New York Giants are looking to keep rolling when they host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.

After losing Jaxson Dart in a 28-6 defeat to the Rams in primetime, the Giants bounced back with a 12-7 home victory over the Titans last week.

On the other hand, the Cardinals have lost their last two games after an upset win over the Chargers to begin the season. Arizona did cover the +7.5 spread in its 36-30 loss in San Francisco last week, though.

This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 4 matchup.

Cardinals vs. Giants Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Cardinals -2.5 (-108)

Giants +2.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Cardinals: -130

Giants: +110

Total

44.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Line Movement: The spread has shifted quite drastically since the odds opened for this matchup. The Cardinals are now -2.5 favorites after opening as +2.5 underdogs due to some injury news throughout the week. The total has also moved, but just by one point, from 43.5 to 44.5.

Cardinals vs. Giants Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

There are a lot of question marks surrounding the Giants' offense with Jaxson Dart out, but one thing we know for certain with these two teams is that both defenses are amongst the worst in the NFL.

The Giants and Cardinals rank 27th and 29th in opponent EPA per play, 24th and 26th in opponent success rate, and 26th and 31st in opponent yards per play. Meanwhile, the Cardinals offense ranks inside the top half of the NFL in many metrics, which shouldn't be too surprising when you consider the number of offensive weapons they have.

That's enough for me to bet the OVER on a relatively low total of 43.5.

Pick: OVER 43.5 (-115) via FanDuel

I agree with MacMillan here. I can’t stomach betting on the Cardinals or Giants right now, but this should be a wide-open game given the defensive deficiencies on both sides.

Both offenses should be able to move the ball, even if the Giants only put up 12 points last week.

While it may not be as high-scoring as last week’s 36-30 road loss for the Cardinals, I’m expecting another OVER at MetLife Stadium, with the Giants pulling it out.

Final Score Prediction: Giants 27, Cardinals 24

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