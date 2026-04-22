3 Blockbuster Trade Ideas to Fix the Giants’ Massive Defensive Hole

The New York Giants traded away All-Pro tackle Dexter Lawrence and received what many people believed was a steal, the 10th overall pick in the 2026 draft from the Cincinnati Bengals. On paper, this looks great, but in reality, it leaves the Giants with a massive hole to fill in the middle of their defense, and the 10th pick will not supply the answer.

Even if the Giants were to draft a player at 10 and they become a really good player, it will likely not be a defensive tackle because they are not ranked high enough to justify taking with the 10th pick.

Any other selection still leaves a whole unfilled. For this to really be a win for the Giants, they need to flip Lawrence into multiple players, which means trading the pick and acquiring more premium assets.

This will allow the Giants to pursue one of the three premium nose tackles in this draft. Ohio State's Kayden McDonald, Texas Tech's Lee Hunter, and “Big Citrus” Dominique Orange from Iowa State.

They are all expected to go around the back end of the first round or the top of the second round.

There will be teams who would love to get to 10 and take advantage of that premium pick to grab a player that fits their needs, like one of the top offensive linemen or even a receiver like Carnell Tate or Jordan Tyson if they are still there.

The key for the Giants, moving down into the twenties, is to grab a decently high second-round pick so they can possess four of the top 40 picks in the draft, including the fifth pick, which is a blue-chip prospect.

They also need to extract another quality pick to satisfy that “Jimmy Johnson Premium.” Three teams would be interesting trade partners under these circumstances.

Let's take a look at the three, understand why they may want to move into the 10th pick, and what the compensation should look like.

Cleveland Browns: Pick 24 and 39; 2027 3rd Round Pick

A general view of the Cleveland Browns helmets | David Reginek-Imagn Images

Like the Giants, the Cleveland Browns also have a premium pick with the sixth pick in the draft. The Browns, however, are in need of a premium pass catcher to give whoever shakes out as the starting quarterback another weapon to throw to.

They also need a plug-and-play offensive lineman to protect their QB and maintain their rushing attack. They could use the 10th pick to go after one of the top-rated receivers in the draft or one of the top-rated offensive linemen.

Moving up 14 picks is never easy, but the Browns have ammunition because they have an earlier or mid-round second that gets them close to the numbers. Under the Rich Hill model , this might be enough, but remember, there are other suitors.

In order for them to get this done, they've got to add that 2027 third-round pick. At that point, it becomes easier for the Giants to accept this offer. The 24th and 39th picks put the Giants in position to go after all three of those premium defensive tackles in this draft.

Houston Texans: Pick 28, 38, and 91

A Houston Texans helmet | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Houston desperately needs to upgrade their offensive line. Since they have already dedicated 300 million dollars in contract extensions to edge rushers, that improvement is probably not going to come through free agency.

They need to find a young, cheap, quality offensive lineman who can come in and be a day-one plug-and-play starter. With the 10th pick, they should be able to achieve that, whether it is one of the tackles available or the best guard in the draft.

The defense in Houston is not the problem. The offense needs to add some pieces, especially on the offensive line.

Getting up to a top 10 pick would be ideal, but moving to a top 10 pick from the 28th pick means you have to have other assets that the Giants are going to want. Luckily for Houston, they have three picks in the top 91 of the draft.

They are going to have to give up their entire day 1 and day 2 capital for it to work in this trade.

Picks 28 and 38 give the Giants a chance to go after a defensive tackle, and pick 91 allows them to add what should be another pick that could come in and compete for a starting position.

Kansas Chiefs: Pick 29, 61, 93; 2027 2nd Round Pick

A general view of a Kansas City Chiefs helmet | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Chiefs still have their Super Bowl window wide open. Even after losing much of their secondary via free agency or trade, they will need to replace not one, but two starting cornerbacks.

They also need to improve on the offensive line, especially on the interior. They already own the ninth pick, so adding the tenth would give them the ability to add two bona fide starters to a team that is in Super Bowl or bust mode.

The Chiefs have the hardest row to hoe in order to grab the 10th pick. Because even though they're only one pick away from Houston's first round pick, their second round pick is a late second round pick at pick 61, which means they're going to need more done in order to get this thing moving.

There is a world where they give their first and their second, and then they have to add in their 2027 first-round pick.

For the Giants, this trade would make sense because it gives them ammunition in the late first round, along with their second-round pick, to attack the defensive tackle position.

They get Kansas City’s late second-round pick to add more starting-caliber talent, but now they also get another first-round pick in 2027.

This means the Giants will be in a similar boat with two first-round picks, which allows them to wheel and deal and make this team better.

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