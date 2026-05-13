Can John Harbaugh’s ‘Bully Ball’ Giants Stop the Jaguars’ 2026 Juggernaut?

The New York Giants are entering a new era as they prepare to face a Jacksonville Jaguars team that has undergone its own significant transformation.

With the Giants now under head coach John Harbaugh, the team's identity has shifted toward a ferocious defensive front and a young, dynamic offense.

Jacksonville, meanwhile, is coming off a dominant 13-4 season in 2025 and an AFC South title. They enter 2026 with Liam Coen entering his second season as head coach, who is determined to get his team back into the postseason.

A key storyline for the Jaguars is the health of their offensive weapons and the integration of a massive draft class designed to level up their roster after losing star running back Travis Etienne Jr. in free agency.

Series History

The Giants and the Jaguars have met eight times, the series tied at 4-4. New York is 3-1 at home against the Jaguars, whom they first played on Sept. 7, 1997. The Giants won the most recent matchup in 2022, a tight 23-17 victory in Jacksonville.

Last five meetings:

10/23/22: Giants 23, Jaguars 17

9/9/18: Jaguars 20, Giants 15

11/30/14: Jaguars 25, Giants 24

11/28/10: Giants 24, Jaguars 20

11/20/06: Jaguars 26, Giants 10

Key Additions

Texas A&M Aggies tight end Nate Boerkircher celebrates a first down against the Miami Hurricanes | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

TE Nate Boerkircher

Selected No. 56 overall out of Texas A&M, Boerkircher is a massive target intended to provide Trevor Lawrence with a reliable safety valve in Liam Coen’s new scheme. His ability to stop the run will also be vital following the departures of key veterans.

DT Albert Regis

Regis was selected No. 81 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft to provide an immediate boost to the interior of the Jaguars’ defensive line. Known for his high motor and elite athleticism for a 295-pounder, the Texas A&M product is particularly skilled at disrupting passing lanes, recording 10 career pass breakups in college.

G Emmanuel Pregnon

Pregnon is a physically imposing guard who arrives in Jacksonville as a First-team All-American. Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 314 pounds, Pregnon spent time at Wyoming and USC before a standout 2025 season at Oregon.

DB Jalen Huskey

Huskey’s arrival adds crucial depth to a secondary that is integrating several new faces. His ability to diagnose plays and communicate effectively from the back end makes him a strong candidate for early playing time in sub-packages and special teams.

RB Chris Rodriguez Jr.

With the loss of Travis Etienne Jr., Rodriguez was brought in to bolster a backfield that will now rely on a committee approach. He brings a physical, North-South running style that complements the speed of the existing roster.

Key Losses

Running back Travis Etienne Jr. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

RB Travis Etienne

The departure of Etienne to free agency is the biggest blow to the Jaguars’ offense. His explosive playmaking ability and versatility as a receiver out of the backfield will be incredibly difficult to replicate.

LB Devin Lloyd

Lloyd’s departure via free agency leaves a massive void in the second level. His ability to cover ground and lead the defense in tackles was central to their 2025 success.

DL Maason Smith

Smith was traded to the Falcons this offseason in exchange for Ruke Orhorhoro. Losing Smith’s high-ceiling interior presence is a gamble on the defensive front’s depth.

WR Dyami Brown

Brown provided a deep-threat verticality that kept defenses honest. His departure in free agency forces the Jaguars to rely more on their younger draft picks, such as CJ Williams and Josh Cameron.

CB Greg Newsome II

Losing Newsome in the secondary takes away a reliable starter who had high-level chemistry with the rest of the unit. Now, the Giants can benefit from Newsome's talents after he signed with Big Blue this offseason.

Key Matchup to Watch

Giants Pass Rush vs. Jaguars Offensive Line

The central conflict of this matchup lies in the sheer volume and versatility of the Giants’ pass rush. Under new head coach John Harbaugh, New York relies on four elite-level edge threats in Arvell Reese, Brian Burns, Abdul Carter, and Kayvon Thibodeaux to ensure they are constantly attacking with fresh legs.

For the Jaguars to counter this, Trevor Lawrence must rely on the quick-strike capabilities of Liam Coen’s new offensive scheme.

The Jaguars are returning their entire offensive line from a year ago, so their chemistry should come into play as they look to pull off a win on the road.

If the Giants’ speed off the edge forces the Jaguars to keep extra blockers in to protect Lawrence, it will keep the passing attack at bay and help New York to victory.

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