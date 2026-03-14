Cornerback Greg Newsome II's Versatility an Ideal Match for Giants' Defense

Thus far, cornerback Greg Newsome’s NFL career hasn’t quite gone exactly to plan.

The 26th overall pick in the 2021 draft by the Cleveland Browns, Newsome has been a starter, but hasn’t quite achieved the elite status his talents suggest he can reach.

He’ll get that chance after signing with the New York Giants during the first week of free agency, Newsome getting a one-year “prove it” deal worth up to $8 million.

"Yeah, first I just feel like this is an up-and-coming team,” Newsome said of signing with the Giants.

“Just watching them last year, starting with the quarterback position, having a young quarterback (Jaxson Dart)--he’s got energy. He was growing tremendously last year, so that was something that I wanted to be a part of.”

Newsome, a defensive player, won’t actually be on the field at the same time as Dart, but he will have the opportunity to showcase his own versatility for Big Blue should he be named the starting cornerback opposite Paulson Adebo.

Newsome, who turns 26 on May 18, has mainly split his time between playing on the outside and in the slot every season, except this past one with the Jacksonville Jaguars , where he received 731 snaps on the perimeter and 15 in the slot.

Overall, the 6-foot-1 Newsome has a career 98.0 NFL coverage rating ; when working from the slot, his career coverage rating is 95.3.

“I think that's one of the things early in my career, being able to go inside, go outside, do a lot of those things,” Newsome said of his versatility.

“I feel like now I am comfortable doing both, going against the smaller, quicker guys and also going against the bigger guys in the slot. Being able to get in the run fit and things like that. I think that I definitely have an advantage there as well.”

While he is open to playing whatever role is asked of him, Newsome believes he’s better suited for the outside role.

“I think I'm best outside, but I feel like my versatility is that I can do a lot of things very well. I like playing outside—I also like playing inside as well. It’s kind of, you know, I could do a lot.

“So it kind of just depends on whatever the scheme is, what the team needs me to do for that particular game, for that season, or whatever the coach needs me to do.”

Newsome hopes to lay down roots with the Giants

Cornerback Greg Newsome II | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Newsome said he had other options in free agency, but after seeing the postseason as a member of the Jaguars last year, he likes what the Giants have been building and hopes to potentially build some roots with the Giants .

"I just felt like from leaving Cleveland to going to Jacksonville, I didn't finish the way that I wanted to,” he said. “I assumed that this could be a possibility to sign for one year. I'm excited to be here. I feel like this is an opportunity for me to be here long-term."

"There were other places that could have had a little bit (of a) longer-term deal, but I wanted to be here, and I wanted to showcase myself in front of the New York fan base and my coaches and players. I'm excited to start fresh here now, and hopefully we get something done where I can retire a Giant, because that's what I want to do."