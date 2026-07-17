Why the Giants Are Finally Primed to Break Its Maddening NFC East Trend

The New York Giants are tired—and rightfully so—of finishing last in the NFC East, something that they have done five times since 2010 , with three of those last-place finishes coming since 2021 and two in 2024 and 2025.

For most of this decade, the Giants have been trying to catch up with the Philadelphia Eagles, NFC East division winners in three seasons dating back to 2021 and the first NFC East team to win the division in consecutive years since the Eagles did so in 2001-2004 when Andy Reid was their head coach.

The Dallas Cowboys are runners-up to the Eagles for the most division wins this decade, having won the division in 2021 and 2023.

The Giants’ struggles are tied into many things including a revolving door of head coaches that, since Tom Coughlin resigned his post following the 2015 season, has seen only one head coach (Brian Daboll) last longer than two seasons, Daboll being the only one of the four head coaches in the post-Coughlin era to have a won-loss record above .500 (.559) and boast a postseason win.

With the arrival of John Harbaugh, Big Blue is aiming for its fortunes to turn around. Harbaugh is by far the most accomplished of the head coaches the Giants have had since Coughlin, and he was their lone target for the role just as soon as the Ravens relieved Harbaugh of his duties with them.

Harbaugh, to his credit, would not have joined the Giants if he didn't feel that they could take the necessary leaps towards contention. What makes Harbaugh an exciting head coach for the Giants is the fact that he comes with a plan that has produced the desired results the Giants are seeking.

Harbaugh’s 18 years in Baltimore made them arguably one of the most successful franchises in the 21st century. It starts from the bottom up, and Harbaugh will have his handprints on every aspect of what the Giants do.

Here are some other reasons for Giants fans to hope that the team’s days of languishing in the division’s cellar are done.

Improved Draft Classes

May 21, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants linebacker Arvell Reese (52) participates in a drill during organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first two draft classes by general manager Joe Schoen are barely represented on the 90-man roster that heads to training camp in West Virginia in less than two weeks.

The 2022 class, Schoen’s first, has outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, offensive linemen Evan Neal and Joshua Ezeudu, and linebacker Micah McFadden still around for the time being. The 2023 class has cornerback Deonte Banks, center John Michael Schmitz, receiver Jalin Hyatt, and running back Eric Gray.

Of those two groups, a strong case can be made that Neal, Ezeudu, Hyatt, and Gray are all bubble candidates this summer.

The last two classes (2024 and 2025) have been more productive and have yielded a top receiver (Malik Nabers), the franchise quarterback (Jaxson Dart), two promising young defenders (edge Abdul Carter and defensive lineman Darius Alexander), a starting running back (Tyrone Tracy Jr) and tight end (Theo Johnson), and solid contributors like safety Tyler Nubin, slot cornerback Dru Phillips, running back Cam Skattebo, and offensive lineman Marcus Mbow.

This year’s class offers even more promise with guys like linebacker Arvell Reese, offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa, cornerback Colton Hood, and receiver Malachi Fields.

These solid draft classes have finally flipped the script to where the Giants don’t necessarily have to lean as heavily on free-agent gambles as they once did, which often left them cap-strapped, resulting in their inability to afford to be competitive in bidding on any homegrown talent they may have wanted to keep.

More importantly, in bringing in talent that actually sticks, it gives them a much stronger foundation on which to build something special moving forward.

A Franchise “Trio” in the Making

Jun 3, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) participates in drills during organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Many of the perennial division winners and playoff teams have one thing in common: a “franchise” level trio on offense consisting of a quarterback , receiver, and running back.

The Giants right now appear to have two-thirds of that trio in place with Dart and Nabers, while at running back, they have two very strong candidates in Tracy and Skattebo.

This is still a young core on offense that is developing, but the good news is that, with stable coaching anticipated under Harbaugh, this group has a chance to rival any other trio in the division as one of the best the NFC East has to offer in years to come.

A Pass Rush Group to Fear

NY Giants OLBs Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It’s been well over a decade since the Giants had a pass rush that struck fear into the hearts of opposing offensive coordinators.

This year, that will change. With edge rushers Brian Burns, Carter, and Thibodeaux mixing in with 2026 first-rounder Reese, if new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson can get all those guys on the field at the same time, good luck to the other team in figuring out which ones to devote extra blocking resources to.

Even if all four aren’t on the field together, the Giants haven’t had this kind of depth since arguably 2010, when they had Justin Tuck, Osi Umenyiora, Jason Pierre-Paul, and Mathias Kiwanuka wreaking havoc against opposing offenses.

That was the last season that the Giants defense had two members who recorded double-digit sack seasons, Tuck and Umenyiora each finishing with 11.5 sacks for the year.

This year’s group of Giants pass rushers certainly has the talent to accomplish that same feat of having two guys with double-digit sack seasons, which is what new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson is counting on.

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