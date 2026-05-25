‘A Different Confidence’: How John Harbaugh Is Already Overhauling the Giants' Culture

The first word that comes to mind when watching a John Harbaugh-run practice is “meticulous.”

There is plenty of instruction at a varying temp so the players go through the plays at walkthrough speed, so they can visualize what it’s supposed to look like before they are asked to ramp up the replay.

And there is a purpose behind virtually everything the New York Giants players are asked to do during the planned practice time they have definitely taken notice of.

“His demeanor and how he kind of cultivates the group,” safety Jevon Holland said when asked what is different about Harbaugh. “His message was very direct. You can tell that he has a plan for how he introduces things day in and day out, and it's very streamlined, so it's nice.”

The winning resume is what, of course, attracted the Giants to the 63-year-old head coach in the first place, the moment he was dismissed by the Ravens after 18 seasons. Harbaugh compiled a 180-113 (.614) record over those 18 seasons, including a 13-11 postseason mark that culminated in a Super Bowl championship.

“Very excited,” left tackle Andrew Thomas said of Harbaugh. “Obviously, his reputation speaks for itself. A true ball coach, so I was excited that he's going to come here and hopefully get things going in the right direction.”

Making their own history

The mere arrival of Harbaugh in itself doesn’t necessarily guarantee the Giants will go from worst to first in just one short season, though there is an extensive list of head coaches who in the history of the game have managed to carry success with them from one club to their next.

Harbaugh’s quest to join that group has gotten off to a good start based on one thing that he’s done that he probably didn’t have to.

“I would say first is just empowering us as players,” Thomas said when asked what he’s liked most about the Harbaugh way.

“Like a lot of our team meetings aren't just about football in general. It's just about life, and we talk about principles and just how you approach every day as a man. I think that reflects the character of the team when we take that as a priority.”

Those life lessons might sound like nothing, but they’re important in terms of supporting players to handle success and failure equally well.

Then there is the matter of respect. Unlike previous head coaches who molded themselves into the players’ buddy, Harbaugh has taken on a more mentorship-style role, which has commanded a different level of respect.

“I would just say the respect that he demands–you can just tell by the way everybody reacts to him, when they're speaking to him,” Thomas said.

“There is a different confidence that he has that you can feel as a player.”

And so far it’s been a hit, though again, whether it yields the desired results is still to be seen.

“It's early right now, but I like what he's doing so far,” Holland said. “We just have to continue to trust the process and approach every day to get better.”

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