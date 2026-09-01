Giants 2026 Projected Depth Chart: A Full Breakdown of Offense, Defense and Special Teams

The New York Giants 53-man roster is set for now. And while there are likely to be tweaks made between now and their September 13 game against the Dallas Cowboys, here’s a look at how the depth chart currently projects, along with some notes for the offense, defense and special teams units.

Offense

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Position Projected Starter Backup Backup







Backup







QB Jaxson Dart Jameis Winston RB Cam Skattebo Najee Harris Devin Singletary Tyrone Tracy Jr. TE Isaiah Likely Theo Johnson Chris Manhertz Thomas Fidone II WR Malik Nabers Odell Beckham Jr. WR Malachi Fields Darius Slayton SWR Darnell Mooney LT Andrew Thomas J.C. Davis LG Jon Runyan Aaron Stinnie C John Michael Schmitz Bryan Hudson RG Francis Mauigoa RT Jermaine Eluemunor Marcus Mbow FB Patrick Ricard

Takeaways

At first glance, five receivers seems light, especially if Malik Nabers is not fully ready for the first week.

Considering how tight end Isaah Likely is going to be deployed as a big slot receiver, the "shortage" of receivers doesn't appear to be that big of a deal so long as everyone stays healthy.

Malachi Fields projects ahead of Darius Slayton in our projected depth chart. We remain curious to see whether the Giants plan to move Slayton, whose quiet summer may have been due to his ongoing recovery and regaining strength from his sports hernia surgery in the offseason.

That said, Fields was PFF’s highest-graded and most productive of the Giants receivers this preseason, finishing with a 153.5 passer rating when targeted and hauling in both of his contested catch opportunities.

Fields only saw one snap in the slot, so he will clearly be more of an outside receiver. He is clearly part of the future and of the rookie brigade that makes up the core of Harbaugh’s Giants teams moving forward.

Skattebo is projected as the starting running back here, but it will be interesting to see if Najee Harris overtakes him for that spot once Harris fully gets back up to speed.

Defense

New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Position Projected Starter Backup Backup DE Shelby Harris NT D.J. Reader C.J. Okoye DT Darius Alexander Bobby Jamison-Travis RUSH Brian Burns Chauncey Golston WLB Arvell Reese Jack Kelly Zaire Barnes MLB Tremaine Edmunds Micah McFadden ROLB Abdul Carter Kayvon Thibodeaux LCB Paulson Adebo Deonte Banks SS Tyler Nubin Jason Pinnock FS Jevon Holland Ar'Darius Washington Elijah Campbell RCB Greg Newsome II Colton Hood NB Dru Phillips Nic Jones

Takeaways

The Giants didn’t make any waiver wire claims for the defensive line, which was something of a surprise.

Perhaps that’s an indication that if the Giants were looking to add to this unit, they either weren’t crazy about the options on the waiver wire or they were instead looking to add a guy to the practice squad for depth rather than automatically adding someone to the 53-man roster.

By taking that route, the Giants could then keep Bobby Jamison-Travis on the roster, thereby protecting him from being poached if he were to be placed on waivers in an attempt to get him to the practice squad.

Or maybe they really like what they have on the unit and don’t see a need to add to it.

Either way, it’s hard to fathom the Giants getting by with what they currently have on the defensive line, especially given how the depth players struggled against the run.

Remember, D.J. Reader and Shelby Harris are unlikely to play more than 60-65% of the snaps on any given week. If there is a big drop-off in production when they go off the field, that’s a problem.

Meanwhile, the starting cornerbacks haven’t officially been named by Harbaugh. Paulson Adebo made a late summer push to keep his starting job at left cornerback.

At last check, things were tight between Deonte Banks and Greg Newsome II for the other starting role. Did Banks do enough to win the job? We’ll find out when they take the field in the regular-season opener.

Special Teams

New York Giants kicker Dominic Zvada | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Position Projected Starter







Backup P Jordan Stout PK/KO Dominic Zvada LS Ben Mann H Jordan Stout PR [Braxton Berrios*] KR Deonte Banks Devin Singletary

Takeaways

*The Giants have Braxton Berrios on the practice squad to serve as the punt returner and, potentially, kickoff returner.

New York gets to elevate him three times before needing to sign him to the 53-man roster. In taking this route, they can protect a young player such as tight end Thomas Fidone II from being poached during the first three weeks of the season when rosters are constantly being tweaked around the league.

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