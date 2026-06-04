The Good, Great, and Ugly of Giants’ New Return Man Braxton Berrios' Game

The New York Giants wasted no time potentially replacing return specialist Gunner Olszewski, as they signed Braxton Berrios as a free agent.

Berrios is entering his eighth year in the league and is looking for another home after spending last season with the Houston Texans.

Even though this is Berrios' fourth team in five years, it doesn't mean he still can't be a valuable member of an organization.

His ability to be a receiving weapon, as well as a factor as a return man on special teams, is always valuable.

Last season with Houston, he didn't receive many opportunities, but when he did, he gave Giants fans a glimpse of what they can expect from him in 2026 if he's playing for Big Blue. Let's take a look at the good, the great, and the ugly from this version of Braxton Berrios.

The Good: Ability to gain return yards

The Good of new #NYGiants receiver Braxton Berrios is his ability as a returner to chew up yards. Last season with the #Texans he showed he could still be a valuable return in limited opportunities. pic.twitter.com/2AgEnmTme4 — Coach Gene Clemons (@geneclemons) June 2, 2026

Berrios is still extremely good in the short to intermediate area with route running. He can create angles that make separation from defenders in close quarters and catch the ball in traffic.

He is also tough enough that when he catches it, he can gain a few extra yards by taking a little bit of punishment and picking up first downs.

With Houston, he was used sparingly, but on occasion, when they turned him loose, he still had the ability to be a volume receiver, an outlet for a quarterback, and a guy who could move the chains.

Because he's such a natural hands catcher, it allows him to wait until late to flash his hands and almost trick the defender into not realizing the ball is coming his way until it's too late.

He's also able to snatch and pluck the ball out of the air quickly, hauling it in so that defenders can't get their hands on it.

That ability is valuable on any team, regardless of how old Berrios is or how many teams he has played for in the last few years.

The Great: Shallow route receiving ability

The Great of new #NYGiants receiver Braxton Berrios is his receiving ability especially on shallow routes. Last year with the #Texans he was still able get open and pick up yards after the catch. pic.twitter.com/MLlEWNJBMR — Coach Gene Clemons (@geneclemons) June 2, 2026

One of the skills that is underrated as a return man is the ability to make subtle cuts that allow full-speed defenders, who are coming to cover and tackle, to miss you by a fingertip.

The ability to begin moving at full speed in one direction, then plant and accelerate in another, can be the difference between a five-yard gain and a 15-yard gain on a punt return; sometimes, it can even result in the return man creating a field flip for an explosive play.

Berrios still seems able to accelerate and gain positive yards, but when he looks to change direction, he doesn't have the same sharpness in his cut that allows him to keep his feet underneath his body and move in a way that helps him pick up yards.

He will lose his balance or get his feet flubbed up underneath him. In a small sample size in Houston, you can see the lack of sharpness.

The Ugly: Less sharp on his cuts as a returner

The Ugly of new #NYGiants receiver Braxton Berrios is he seemed to lack the suddeness of his cuts during returns with the #Texans last season. pic.twitter.com/RlXLSKj4ix — Coach Gene Clemons (@geneclemons) June 2, 2026

Coach's Corner

There are no guarantees that Berrios will make this squad, but he does give the Giants another asset with legitimate return ability. That value can not be undersold.

He needs to work on tightening up his ability to cut at full speed, because that is going to make him a more dynamic return man.

We know he is tough, and we know he is always going to be falling forward, but the key to making defenders miss is being able to change direction quickly and under control. That is what he will need to make sure he has working for him immediately.

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