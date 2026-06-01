Giants Sign WR Braxton Berrios
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As expected, the New York Giants have signed a new wide receiver, one of whom was part of their early morning workout this morning.
That receiver is Braxton Berrios, who, along with Odell Beckham Jr., Anthony Miller, and JuJu Smith-Schuster, worked out for the team.
Berrios makes sense as a replacement for Gunner Olszewski, who suffered a torn Achilles tendon in Friday's OTA practice.
The Giants, in losing Olszewski, lost the league’s 14th-ranked kickoff returner (26.2 yards/return) and its 12th-ranked punt returner (9.0 yards/return).
Berrios should be able to fill that gap and then some. The 2021 first-team All-Pro has a career average of 11.3 yards per punt return and 24.9 yards per kickoff return.
His 2,265 kickoff return yards rank 11th league-wide since 2019, his first season in the league, and his 1,130 punt return yards rank ninth over that same period.
Berriors has appeared in just 10 games over the last two seasons, one with Miami and one with Houston. His most productive season as a returner was in 2021 when he led the league with a 102-yard kickoff return as part of a 30.4 average, and also averaged 13.4 yards per punt return.
Berrios has appeared in 91 career regular-season games with six starts. He’s caught 140 passes out of 210 targets for 1,360 yards, 740 yards coming after the catch.
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Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.Follow Patricia_Traina