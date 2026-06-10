Giants OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux Is Tired of Talking — Now He's Here to Prove It

New York Giants outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux has heard the chatter about his immediate NFL future.

How could he not when it’s all over the place and the occasional question gets put to him? But rather than let any worry seep into his mindset, Thibodeaux is locked in and laser-focused on one goal: to be the very best version of himself he possibly can be.

“I live for greatness,” the former Oregon star said on Tuesday. “For me, I've never worried about what people think because, (shoot), I want to be great too. If it ain't great, trust me, I know.”

He also knows why there has been so much talk about him being a disappointing player.

“I'm not crazy. I know why fans feel the way they feel. We've been losing. I didn't have 10 sacks, 15 sacks. I had it one year, but it's consistency, it's greatness.”

That greatness is what Thibodeaux, who enters the option year of his rookie deal, is chasing this year because he knows if he achieves it, all the questions surrounding his value will be answered.

“I'm on a mission, and I'm aware enough to know what I’ve got to continue to get better at, and I'm humble enough to say, ‘Hey, help me. Help me find what things I can do to get better or how I can do it.,’” he said.

The challenge Thibodeaux needs to overcome

The talent hasn’t really been the problem with Thibodeaux. The issue, at least for the last two years, has been an inability to stay on the field.

Last year, Thibodeaux, in missing the final seven games of the season with a shoulder ailment, was replaced by rookie Abdul Carter. Carter, who had gotten off to a sluggish start, straightened up and proceeded to have a strong finish in Thibodeaux’s place, the rookie finishing fifth in ESPN’s pass-rush win rate metric.

The kind of showing by Carter, combined with Thibodeaux’s $14.75 million cap hit for 2026, has fueled the steady chatter of him being a prime trade candidate for a Giants team that some believe could benefit from landing more premium draft capital in rebuilding a roster that hasn’t seen the playoffs since 2022.

But again, Thibodeaux isn’t worried about that. He’s been all about putting in the work, having drawn praise from head coach John Harbaugh as well as teammate Brian Burns, the latter of whom paid his teammate the highest possible praise when he revealed that Thibodeaux has outworked everyone , including himself.

“The work is the work. I think I've been putting in work and people are seeing it,” Thibodeaux said. “I appreciate it. It's hard to compliment people in this league. This is a ‘what have you done for me lately’ league. For me, I just try to keep getting better every day, and I'm happy that they can see that.”

That work has included being humble enough to ask questions–lots of them–in team meetings, something Harbaugh, who had a playful exchange with Thibodeaux to start off his post-practice briefing on Tuesday, appreciates from the guy he calls “the number one question asker” in the team meetings.

“I think he’s handling it so well, with so much maturity,” Harbaugh said of Thibodeaux’s determination to block out the noise. “I don’t know if you see every player handle it the way he has.

“ He knows he needs to go out and have a great season, and it starts with what (former Giants linebacker) Harry Carson was talking about. You do it for the team.

"You do it to win as many games as you can, and you let everything else fall in place the way it’s supposed to, and that’s what he’s planning on doing. Nobody knows what the future holds. But the future holds games that he’s going to be playing a lot of plays in, and he’s going to play really well.”

For Thibodeaux, that’s what his mission is all about.

“My mission is just to be the best Kayvon Thibodeaux I can be, just be the best player on the team. Get as many sacks as possible, stop the run as much as possible, and play 17 games,” he said.

“It's been great for me. I'm happy I'm in a position where, you know, if I go play great, God is good. If I don't go play great, God is still good. I've been able to accomplish my dream by being here, and now it's time to go take everything I deserve.”

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