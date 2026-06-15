Can Trace Ford's Resilience Finally Earn Him a Spot on the Giants' 53-Man Roster?

Considering the question marks that remain in the backfield and wide receiver group, the New York Giants might be ideally suited to lead with their pass-rush .

Disrupting opposing offensive lines is essential, but this team also requires defensive depth, players who can contribute on special teams, and players who can help Big Blue prepare for its weekly matchups during practice.

Trace Ford is hoping to snag one of these roles this summer. Like last year, the undrafted outside linebacker has a steep ascent ahead of him, as he tries to impress new head coach John Harbaugh and new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, among others.

Ford must exemplify the grit he showed in college if he is going to prove the Giants right for signing him to a reserve/future contract this past winter.

TRACE FORD, OLB

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 252 lbs.

Exp.: 2 years

Schools: Oklahoma State and Oklahoma

How Acquired: UDFA-'25

2025 in Review

Ford was unable to crack the Giants' roster after signing on with the organization coming out of Oklahoma, but he is getting a second chance to win over the team.

Head coach John Harbaugh has been open-minded following his arrival, so the Meadowlands could become a land of opportunity for unheralded talents.

Luckily for him, Ford does have two things working in his favor: plenty of collegiate experience and the ability to log snaps on special teams.

He spent three years at Oklahoma State before transferring to the Sooners ahead of the 2023 campaign, registering 10 sacks, 19 tackles for loss and five forced fumbles in 58 total games. Ford was also effective in coverage, recording an interception for each program.

Unfortunately, injuries prevented him from raising his stock. He suffered two ACL tears (each knee) and then went down with a fractured patella in 2022. The Edmond native endured, but he could not match his prior sack production.

Ford remained valuable because of his versatility, however. He totaled 248 special teams snaps , according to Pro Football Focus. The 25-year-old needs to show Harbaugh that he can fill multiple roles in the NFL; otherwise, he could be seen as replaceable once again.

Contract/Cap Info

Trace Ford is due to collect a base salary of $885,000 , per Over the Cap, 100% of which the Giants can recoup if Ford doesn’t make the roster.

2026 Preview

New York Giants linebacker Trace Ford | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ford undoubtedly realizes his odds are heading into training camp what with Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Abdul CArter, and Arvell Reese all ahead of him on the depth chart.

Still, Ford is a fighter who has stood up to and beaten adversity in the past. And again, while a spot on the 53-man roster is the longest of longshots, a potential practice squad bert is there to to be had if Ford can beat out Khalid Kareem and Caleb Murphy.

Ford’s biggest thing will show that he has recovered his explosiveness and can be durable. He played for two hard-nosed coaches in Mike Gundy and Brent Venables, which means he can probably handle Harbaugh's renowned intensity.

Where Ford has to really deliver is on run defense, where he experienced some tackling issues in college, posting a 28.9 percent missed tackle rate . Setting the edge during the preseason will go a long way toward him earning consideration for a practice squad role.

Overcoming adversity builds character. Ford might not find a place ont he 53-man roster, but he possesses the kind of fortitude that Harbaugh likes to have in the locker room.

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