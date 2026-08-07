Giants Find John Harbaugh Communication Style "Genuine"

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh's speech to open the offseason program has drawn criticism from ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, but not from his own locker room.

“For me, I just feel like it's genuine,” said cornerback Greg Newsome II, who, after playing against Harbaugh when the two were in the AFC North—Newsome with Cleveland and Harbaugh with Baltimore—got an up-close look twice a year at how a Harbaugh-led team was built.

“He doesn't go in there and just read off a PowerPoint and just say things. Whatever he's feeling, he's saying that and I can respect that. You can tell when someone's just playing with you and when someone's being serious. And that's a coach that you want to go out there on the field, blood, sweat, and tears for.”

Harbaugh was brought in by Giants ownership to put a stop to the nearly decade-long stretch of coaching instability, much of which stemmed from inexperienced head coaches who lost sight of the plan when things went sideways.

Harbaugh, for his part, has learned very early on not to overreact to every little thing that goes wrong. He is intentional with everything he does , and he’s been open with his communication with the players, perceiving their questions not as a threat to his authority, but as a genuine interest in taking ownership of the program.

Things Have Changed Under Harbaugh

Jul 30, 2026; White Sulphur Springs, WV, USA; New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh talks to his players during drills during training camp at The Greenbrier Resort Sports Performance Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harbaugh has put an end to the more relaxed atmosphere that had seeped into the building in recent years.

The Giants are coming off a stretch of three straight days of padded practices, something that they didn’t do under the last coaching staff.

They are also in the midst of six consecutive practices as they close out their stay at The Greenbrier, another new wrinkle that didn’t previously exist under the last coaching staff.

“Man, it's tough, gritty. We're going to work, and I like that,” Newsome said of the practices.

“There's no off days for us in terms of not competing. He's going to make sure we compete. We're always doing situational football and things like that. So, it's been super fun to play.”

Whether Harbaugh’s old-school way produces the results the Giants seek–and there is optimism that it will–remains to be seen. But if nothing else, he has the buy-in from the players who appreciate how he holds everyone accountable to the same standards, regardless of their draft status or contract value.

“He's a great coach,” Newsome said. “I'm super excited to play for him.”

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