Giants Add Long Snapper and Linebacker to Boost Special Teams

The New York Giants have finally added another long snapper to their roster after having lost Casey Kreiter to the Arizona Cardinals in free agency after five seasons with the team.

Zach Triner, a veteran long snapper, first entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2017 with the New York Jets, with whom he spent the offseason.

After not making the Jets, Triner moved to Green Bay in 2017, where he was for a season.

Triner then joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, playing for them from 2019 through part of the 2024 season.

Triner finished the 2024 season with the Miami Dolphins before spending the 2025 offseason with the Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks, and Atlanta Falcons, before landing with the Washington Commanders, first on their practice squad on November 29, then elevated to the active roster to fill in for Tyler Ott, who was dealing with an injury at the time.

Triner, who once sold mutual funds for Fidelity while waiting for his NFL chance, spent just over a week with the Commanders before being released on December 2.

Triner, who will round out new head coach John Harbaugh's new kicking battery, which also consists of new punter Jordan Stout and one of either kicker Jason Sanders, the long-time Miami Dolphins kicker, or first-year player Ben Sauls, who came in as a rookie toward the end of last season to settle down the position for the Giants.

Giants add another linebacker

Linebacker Cam Jones | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Giants also added linebacker Cam Jones , pending a physical.

Jones originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023. He has appeared in 44 regular-season games with two starts) for the Chiefs (2023-24) and the New York Jets, the latter of whom he was with in 2025 after being released by the Chiefs at the end of last summer.

Primarily a special teams player, Jones has 17 career special teams tackles and 24 tackles on defense. LAst season with the JEts, he appeared in 10 games, playing 170 snaps on special teams and four on the defense according to Pro Football Focus.

A college teammate of Giants linebacker Micah McFadden from their days at Indiana, Jones was also a three-time captain for the Hoosiers, for whom he played from 2020 to 2022.