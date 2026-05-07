The New York Giants are coming for the other three teams in the NFC East, starting with the Washington Commanders, who were directly above them in the NFC East standings this past season.

The Commanders enter the 2026 season in a transitional phase as they look to build on the foundation laid by general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn.

While Quinn remains at the helm for his third season, the coaching staff saw significant turnover this offseason with the departures of offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr.

In their place, Washington promoted David Blough to offensive coordinator and hired former Vikings defensive backs coach Daronte Jones to lead the defense.

The primary focus remains on quarterback Jayden Daniels's health. After a 2025 season marred by knee, hamstring, and elbow injuries, Daniels is looking to recapture the magic of his Rookie of the Year campaign in 2024.

The Giants lead the all-time series against Washington 108-75-5. Despite the historical advantage, the Commanders have recently seized momentum, currently holding a four-game winning streak over New York dating back to 2024.

The Giants have struggled to find the end zone in recent matchups, notably becoming the first team in NFL history to score three touchdowns while allowing none and still losing (21-18) in September 2024.

Last Five Meetings

12/14/25: Commanders 29, Giants 21 (away)

9/7/25: Commanders 21, Giants 6 (home)

11/3/24: Commanders 24, Giants 14 (away)

9/15/24: Commanders 21, Giants 18 (home)

11/19/23: Giants 31, Commanders 19 (away)

Most Memorable Giants-Washington Games

November 27, 1966: The Giants and Washington scored a combined 113 points– Washington 72 and the Giants 41–in what remains the highest scoring regular-season game in NFL history.

Washington's 72 points in that contest also represent the highest point total scored by any team in regular- or postseason play.

Oct. 30, 2005: The Giants honored their late patriarch, Wellington Mara, who had passed away five days prior, with a dominating, emotionally driven performance over their division rivals.

After an emotional pregame ceremony in which Mara’s grandchildren had assembled at midfield and granddaughter Kate Mara delivered a beautiful rendition of the National Anthem, the Giants rolled over Washington 36-0.

Jan. 11, 1987: The Giants met their division rivals for a third time that season, this time in the NFC Championship game, and fate was on Big Blue’s side.

It started with the coin toss, which the Giants won. Giants head coach Bill Parcells instructed defensive captain Harry Carson to take the wind, and that strategic decision proved to be to the Giants' benefit as they scored 10 points with the wind in the first quarter and seven points in the second quarter.

That was all New York needed, as behind one of the greatest defensive performances of the 1980s postseasons, Big Blue shut out Washington 17-0 en route to earning their first-ever Super Bowl berth.

Jan. 1, 2017: Ever since their 2011 Super Bowl season, the Giants had fallen on hard times. But in their regular-season finale against Washington, New York rose to the occasion, topping their division rivals who needed the win to earn a Wild Card spot.

Instead, the Giants won the game 19-10, sending Washington home for the offseason. Although the Giants, who finished 11-5 that season, went to the postseason, they would be sent home the following week after getting shredded 38-13 in the Wild Card round by the Green Bay Packers just days after the now-famous boat picture surfaced.

Key Commanders Additions

Linebacker Sonny Styles was Washington's first-round pick in this year's draft. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

LB Sonny Styles

Selected with the No. 7 overall pick, Styles is an instant centerpiece for Dan Quinn’s defense. His versatility as a chess piece allows him to play traditional linebacker or drop into a hybrid safety role, providing the playmaking range Washington lacked in 2025.

DE Odafe Oweh

Oweh joins the Commanders as a high-upside edge rusher capable of wrecking game plans with his elite athleticism. After showing flashes of dominance in Baltimore and Los Angeles, he now steps into a system designed to maximize explosive pass rushers.

RB Rachaad White

White arrives to stabilize a backfield that traded away Brian Robinson Jr. last year. His ability as a dual-threat runner and pass-catcher fits David Blough's new offensive scheme, which emphasizes a more balanced attack and reliable safety valves for the quarterback.

DE Charles Omenihu

The Commanders prioritized the pass rush this offseason, bringing in Omenihu to bolster the edges. His veteran presence and ability to play both inside and outside give Daronte Jones the flexibility to create mismatches along the defensive front.

TE Chig Okonkwo

Okonkwo gives Daniels a legitimate threat up the seam. Known for his impressive yards-after-catch ability, he functions as a hybrid weapon who can be utilized in screens and short-area passing.

His presence forces opposing linebackers into difficult coverage assignments, opening up the deeper layers of the field for the wideouts.

Key Losses

Former Washington Commanders cornerback Jonathan Jones left the Commanders in free agency for the Eagles. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

CB Jonathan Jones

Jones’ departure leaves a significant void in the Commanders' veteran leadership and secondary depth. Jones was a reliable presence who could shadow shiftier slot receivers or play outside as needed.

His loss forces Washington to rely on younger, less-tested corners to handle high-stakes coverage assignments in the NFC East.

RB Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Losing Rodriguez removes a physical runner who excelled at gaining tough yards after contact. While the backfield has been retooled with dual-threat options, Rodriguez was crucial for short-yardage and goal-line situations.

His departure requires the new offensive scheme to find a different way to grind out the clock and finish drives.

C Tyler Biadasz

The loss of Biadasz is a blow to the offensive line's continuity. He was responsible for identifying blitzes and organizing protection schemes.

While the Commanders have upgraded the tackle positions, losing an experienced center creates a learning curve for Daniels and the offense as he establishes chemistry with a new center.

DE Jacob Martin

Martin provided valuable rotational depth and a specialized speed-rush skill set. His ability to provide a spark off the bench and contribute on special teams will be missed.

His absence puts more pressure on the starters and the newly added edge rushers to maintain a high level of production throughout four quarters.

CB Noah Igbinoghene

Igbinoghene’s exit takes away a young, athletic defensive back with high-end recovery speed. While he was still developing his consistency, his versatility across sub-packages and on special teams made him a valuable roster piece. Washington will now look to second-year pro Trey Amos to fill that developmental role in the secondary.

Key Matchup to Watch: Laremy Tunsil vs. Giants Pass Rush

The battle in the trenches will set the tempo for both meetings. The Giants' pass rush has historically been the catalyst for their wins over Washington, but the addition of Laremy Tunsil changes the fundamental math of this matchup.

As a five-time Pro Bowler, Tunsil was brought in specifically to erase the blindside pressure that plagued Daniels in his rookie season. He is a technical wall that forces defensive coordinators to rethink their blitz packages.

On the other side, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Arvell Reese, Brian Burns, and Abdul Carter represent the top of the Giants' defensive front.

If Tunsil can neutralize the Giants' pass rushers , it allows the Commanders to keep their tight ends and backs involved in the passing game rather than chip-blocking.

However, if the pass rush can generate consistent pressure despite the upgrade at left tackle, it will force Daniels into the kind of rushed decisions and physical hits that kept him on the sidelines for a good chunk of 2025.

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