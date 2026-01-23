Giants Make First Free-agent Signing of John Harbaugh Era

As New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh finishes his first full week at his new job, the team continues to build up toward a 90-man training camp roster by having made the first, albeit seemingly minor, free-agent signing of the new era.

The Giants signed former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle/linebacker DeMarvin Leal to a reserve/futures contract. Leal, 25, entered the league as a third-round pick by the Steelers in 2022 and has appeared in 32 games with six starts during his four seasons in Pittsburgh.

The 6-foot-4, 290-pound Leal has posted 35 tackles, one sack, three quarterback hits, and four pass breakups.

Last season, he appeared in 20 defensive snaps for the Steelers, most of those coming on the defensive line, where he at times lined up at right outside end and right outside linebacker. Coming out of college and into the draft, Leal was considered by some scouting reports to be more of a ‘tweener.

His best season thus far, according to PFF grades, was 2024, when he finished with an overall defensive grade of 68.3, a run defense grade of 73.8, and a tackling grade of 71.6. However, he suffered a season-ending neck injury , which limited him to five games played, an injury for which he had surgery that he later revealed was also to clear out a bone spur in his neck.

Leal played his college ball at Texas A&M, where he was a 2021 consensus All-American and voted first-team All-SEC.

In 34 games for the Aggies over three seasons, Leal finished with 132 tackles (59 solo efforts), 25 tackles for loss, 13.0 sacks, one interception, five pass breakups, and two forced fumbles.

The Giants' defense as a whole vastly underperformed for most of 2025, particularly against the run. Per league data, New York allowed the second-most rushing yards to opponents (2,470 yards) and the highest rushing yards per attempt (5.3).

The Giants also tied for fourth in most rushing touchdowns allowed (21) with the Titans, while also struggling to force turnovers. Overall, the Giants allowed 1.95 yards per rush before contact (league-worst mark), and 3.56 yards after contact, second in the league.

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook . Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? Send it here .

More New York Giants Coverage