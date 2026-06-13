What Does a Harbaugh Giants Team Actually Look Like? Your Biggest Questions Answered

In our latest edition of the weekly New York Giants On SI mailbag, we look at hidden storylines, dive into an explanation of the PUP rules, and explore questions about the receivers.

If you ever have a question you’d like considered for a response, e-mail it to us , or post a “tweet” to us @Patricia_Traina with the hashtag #askPTrain so we see it.

Hidden Storylines

From Kris K.(via e-mail): Is there something that isn’t a headline that you are excited for or think Giants fans should be excited for? The reason I ask is that obviously I think Harbaugh is going to make a difference, but I can’t wait to see the difference our new punter will make.

Kris, certainly the addition of Jordan Stout is something to be excited about, but I feel a lot better about the cornerback depth after seeing how Deonte Banks performed this spring.

Now obviously, there have been times before where a guy has looked really good in the spring only to fall apart in the summer, but I just got a different kind of vibe from Banks. I still think he’s the most talented corner on the roster right now, and I’d like to see him win that RCB spot.

Receiver Questions

Jun 9, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) participates in drills during the minicamp activities at Quest Diagnostics Center. | Thomas Salus-Imagn Images

From Michael J. (via e-mail): With Malik Nabers potentially starting the season on PUP, who steps up as Jaxson Dart's No. 1 receiver in the early weeks?

Great question, Michael. My guess is there won’t be a true No. 1 receiver who gets the bulk of the targets every week. I think they’re going to spread the wealth around, if you know what I mean.

So one week maybe it’s Isaiah Likely, the next maybe it’s Malachi Fields, etc. I don’t think, if you’re the Giants, you want to put all your eggs in one basket, so to speak.

From Sal M. (via e-mail): Does Odell Beckham Jr. actually make the 53-man roster, and what's a realistic role for him at this stage of his career?

Sal, I think the answer is “to be determined.” I think Beckham can make the roster, but I do not think he’s going to be the high-volume guy he was earlier in his career. Really, though, this is one of those questions we have to see unfold at the start of training camp.

Training Camp Location Choice

From Mark ( @JintsfaninPA): Why did they choose West Virginia for training camp?

No official explanation was ever given, but it could be for several reasons. First, The Greenbrier has hosted other NFL teams’ summer camps before, so there was that matter of logistics.

Second, I wonder whether the local colleges in the area were booked by World Cup participants, necessitating the camp's relocation out of state.

Third, I suspect the cost to rent out The Greenbrier was reasonable, again due to its prior associations with other teams.

Explaining PUP

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

From Deborah N. (via e-mail): Can you explain how PUP works?

Certainly. So you have two types of PUP (physically unable to perform). The first is active PUP, which counts against the 90-man training camp roster. You can be removed from this PUP list at any point in the summer once you prove you can pass a physical (not being able to pass a physical is why a player lands on the PUP list to begin with).

Then you have inactive/PUP, which starts once the rosters are trimmed from 90 to 53. With an inactive PUP, a player does NOT count against the roster.

He must sit on the inactive list for a minimum of four weeks; however, thanks to a new rule change, he can begin his 21-day practice window two weeks into that period.

What I see a lot of fans get confused about is what happens if a player gets hurt during training camp. I see people say, “Well, they can just put him on PUP.” Nope, it doesn’t work that way. Once you pass a physical, you are no longer eligible for PUP.

If you get hurt in training camp, you either get carried on the roster or you land on IR. Now, if you land on IR, you can be designated for return–teams can designate, I believe, two guys for return at the final roster cutdown date– you don’t have to add them to the roster and then move them to IR the next day.

What to expect from a Harbaugh Team

Jun 9, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh answers questions from the press after the minicamp activities at Quest Diagnostics Center. | Thomas Salus-Imagn Images

From Anthony R. (via e-mail): John Harbaugh has a reputation for building tough, physical teams. What does his Giants team actually look like on the field in Year 1?

There are two things I’m looking for, Anthony. First, I want to see the team come out of the gate looking ready to rumble. Over the last three years, the team has come out looking flat and ill-prepared. This team cannot afford to be throwing away games that count in the standings.

The other thing I want to see is competitiveness. I can tolerate a loss. What I can’t accept, though, is if the team gets blown out and looks like they don’t even belong on the same field as their opponent.

Carter over Thibodeaux?

New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

From Paul Z. (via e-mail): Should Abdul Carter be starting over Kayvon Thibodeaux from Day 1?

Paul, I don’t think there’s a definitive answer to that question. I mean, when you think about it, a starter is a guy who starts the game–it doesn’t mean he’s going to play a big role or most of the snaps, unless he’s an offensive lineman, quarterback, or a defensive back.

I suspect there will be plenty of snaps to be shared among the three outside linebackers, and that defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson will have a plan to get them all on the field at the same time.

Path to the Playoffs

General view of an Philadelphia Eagles helmet | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

From Harvey B. (via e-mail): The Giants haven't made the playoffs since 2022. What's the single biggest thing standing between this team and a postseason berth in 2026?

The Eagles? No, seriously, I think the Giants are the single biggest thing standing in their own way. Come out, play competitively, don’t make stupid mistakes and find a way to stay healthy–all three of those things should give them a chance to be more competitive in 2026.

It would also help if they win their division games, as that’s a sure-fire way to get a postseason berth.

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