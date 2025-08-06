Surprising Pending Free Agent Named as A Must Re-sign for NY Giants
As the New York Giants inch closer to the 2025 season, the subject of player contracts and subsequent extensions isn't likely one of the main things on the organization's minds.
However, as is the case in the NFL, it's always a matter that lurks around the corner for a front office, and for Giants general manager Joe Schoen, that reality is no different, as he will have a handful of decisions he must make on key players before the season is over.
A few of those looming negotiations center around contributors on the defensive side of the field, and a surprising choice by Bleacher Report named as being the most important contract decision ahead of the upcoming campaign is cornerback Cor'Dale Flott.
"Flott has garnered some buzz for his standout performances in the spring," writer Moe Moton wrote.
"In 2023, Flott lined up primarily in the slot and then shifted to the outside last season. If he beats out (Deonte) Banks for the starting boundary position, he could earn a hefty pay raise with a strong showing through the first half of the season."
Can’t make the club from the tub
That's a big "if" for Flott, who is currently competing with fellow outside cornerback Deonte Banks in training camp. The duo is competing to see who can solidify themselves as the Giants' No. 2 option alongside Paulson Adebo, whom they acquired in free agency to be the top dog.
Flott doesn't boast as much experience in terms of reps on the boundary as Banks has through his first three seasons with the franchise. Still, the main reason a dilemma exists between the two cornerbacks is that neither one of them fared well in the respective workloads in 2024.
Flott, who played in 358 coverage snaps, which was the second highest in the secondary, was often picked apart in that realm despite having some decent length to help him get in the way of oncoming throws. He allowed completions on all 17 of his targets in zone coverage last season and held a missed tackle rate as high as 19.2% in that same style of defense.
Banks, whom the Giants drafted in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft in the hopes of becoming a lockdown corner for the franchise, has also struggled to be consistent and play with his head on straight.
He has been better at getting a hand on the football with 15 pass deflections last fall, but still finished with the second-worst coverage grade of 50.3 on the team and gave up 689 yards and six touchdowns on his watch.
Banks has often shown inconsistency in coverage, allowing opposing players to get the best of him, which has led to frustrations and a significant number of penalties, a total of 14 called against him in his first two seasons. At times, those same miscues have already reared their head in the first few practices at camp.
But Flott, whose biggest issue has been staying on the field, is again sidelined with an undisclosed injury, giving Banks a chance to pull away in this competition.
