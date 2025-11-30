Should Giants Hire an Offensive or Defensive Minded Head Coach?

The New York Giants are spending another holiday season trapped in irrelevance . Instead of discussing playoff chances, which would be possible if the team protected fourth-quarter leads and the defense played closer to its potential, fans are forced to argue over new head coaching candidates at family gatherings.

One of the main questions in this ongoing debate is whether the organization should hire an offensive- or a defensive-minded coach.

There is obviously merit to both schools of thought. A quarterback guru who can help Jaxson Dart fulfill his promise is undeniably tantalizing.

However, a strong defensive presence could give fans the dollop of nostalgia they have been craving for some time now.

If everything is equal and the choice for a new head coach comes down to which side of the ball the Giants value more, then I believe defense should take priority in this search.

Although Dart's development is vitally important, this franchise needs to rediscover its identity. The best way to do that is by hiring a defensive specialist who can assemble a capable offensive coaching staff.

This team is most successful when it wears down opposing offensive linemen and swarms the quarterback with suffocating pressure.

The Giants have talent; they just need a coach who knows how to use it

Big Blue general manager Joe Schoen constructed this roster to be defensively oriented, investing both money and draft capital in the secondary and the front seven, but the results have been disappointing.

Under now-fired defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, New York repeatedly stumbled. The defense suffered a handful of implosions, allowing a league-worst 157.2 rushing yards per game and 15 runs of 20-plus yards .

Bowen's play-calling befuddled people at times, and guys like Bobby Okereke have regressed over the last couple of years. Players must accept their share of the blame for the constant mishaps, but a change in leadership should, in theory, make a significant difference.

This defensive renovation should go beyond replacing coordinators, however. The new head coach should ideally be someone who can instantly rectify the Giants' scheming flaws and repair their painfully exposed run defense.

A qualified and skilled individual can initiate a complete transformation. Just look at what former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald has done with the Seattle Seahawks this season. That franchise has finally reestablished itself as a hard-hitting, physical group that punishes offenses.

New York has strayed too far from its defensive roots. The way to truly address this identity crisis is at the top of the coaching staff.

The NY Giants are at their best when they lead with their defense

The Giants have managed to manufacture a fair amount of offense despite losing wide receiver Malik Nabers and running back Cam Skattebo to season-ending injuries. They are 1-4 in games in which they score 24 points or more. If the defense did its job -- it ranks 30th with 27.8 points allowed per matchup -- this squad would be competing with the Dallas Cowboys for second place in the NFC East and a possible Wild Card berth.

New York's offense has already proven it can hold its own against overwhelming adversity. The defense has not earned close to that level of trust this year. It requires immediate and extensive attention.

An impressive candidate like Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula could potentially maximize a defensive line that includes Brian Burns, Dexter Lawrence II, and Abdul Carter, while also finding better ways to utilize underachieving free-agent acquisitions like Paulson Adebo and Jevon Holland.

An elite defense has paved the way to multiple Giants Super Bowl runs. If New York wants to even get a glimpse of the Lombardi Trophy again, the safest bet is to rebuild that reputation.

