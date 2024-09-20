Fantasy Football: Projecting Giants' Highs/Lows
Yes, the New York Giants lost a close game that many believed they would win. However, when it comes to fantasy football, some performances got you excited about Giants players as viable fantasy options.
Their fantasy value could go down this week when they take on the Cleveland Browns, who have one of the best secondaries and defensive lines in the NFL. Let’s look at some of the performances from quality week two and their viability this week.
WR Malik Nabers
Thanks to a monstrous 18 targets for ten receptions, 127 yards, and a touchdown in week two, Malik Nabers had 28.7 points in PPR leagues and 18.7 points in standard leagues. He was able to show the promise of a legit WR1 and should be considered a must-play going forward.
Even though this Week 3 matchup against the Browns is tough, Nabers will see many targets. That should yield fantasy relevance regardless of the team they are playing. It does not matter how good this Browns secondary is, if Nabers is a WR1, you can not sit him. He will get targeted, and he needs to make plays.
RB Devin Singletary
As Saquon Barkley has done in the past, Devin Singletary found success against a porous Washington-run defense. He showed off his vision and run ability between the tackles. He ended the game with 16 carries for 95 yards and a touchdown.
He was also the only Giant running back to get a target in the passing game, which he caught for no yards. While that was a far cry from his five targets and four catches in week one, his production says he will find a way to be a factor weekly.
Singletary finished the weekend with 13.5 points in standard formats and 14.5 points in PPR formats. That’s a solid two weeks out of Singletary which makes him a viable play in all leagues.
However, this week's performance could be much closer to his Week 1 performance than his Week 2. If you can, it might be a good time to avoid Singletary.
WR Wan’Dale Robinson
In Week 1, WanDale Robinson received 12 targets and hauled in six for 44 yards. In week two, he only garnered four targets but caught two passes at Washington, and one was a touchdown grab.
Whether double-digit targets in week one or a touchdown reception in week two, Robinson keeps finding ways to be fantasy-relevant. That’s a great sign for those who look at that mentality as a baseline for production.
He scored 11.8 fantasy PPR points in week one and followed it up with 9.8 in week two. If you are in a deep league, he could be a great answer if you are hurting for receivers on your roster despite this week's tough matchup.
QB Daniel Jones
Similar to last season, quarterback Daniel Jones once again flipped his fantasy performance from Week 1 to Week 2. He only amassed 6.9 points in Week 1 of the season, but he bounced back with a good fantasy performance in Week 2.
His 178 passing yards and two touchdowns were effective for fantasy. He also added an extra 32 yards rushing. That was good for 18.3 points in standard leagues. He's a fringe starter in deep leagues but may not be worth starting this week with such a tough matchup against the Browns' defense.
Playing with Giants players in daily fantasy can be a way to stay invested in the players even if the team is not getting wins. This is an intriguing matchup for the Giants because of how tough this Browns defense is.
If you like the higher or lower aspect provided on sites like Underdog Fantasy, here are some plays that have a good chance to hit for Giants players this week.
Daniel Jones .5 Passing Touchdowns: HIGHER
This feels like you are being baited into a trap, but it is just too juicy to pass up. Of course, the Browns could hold this offense scoreless. Is it likely? No. The play-calling and offensive continuity will continue to improve. If they are going to score, it will likely come via the pass.
Malik Nabers 67.5 Rush/Receiving Yards: HIGHER
He is going to get targets and touches. If the team wins, it is likely because they have found a way to get him the ball in successful situations. If they lose, they will throw the football and likely pick up garbage yards. Either way, they will get him the ball. It is highly likely that he goes over this number.
Wan’Dale Robinson 33.5 Rush/Receiving Yards: HIGHER
Robinson operates as the Swiss Army knife for this team, so he will get his hands on the football. The same logic from Nabers applies here, but Robinson also adds a more specific running and screen opportunity in the game. Those 33.5 yards could be achieved on one missed tackle on a screen pass.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.