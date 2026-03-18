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Fab's Post Free Agency 2026 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

The position went through quite a transformation after trades and free-agent moves.
Michael Fabiano|
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson moved back into Michael Fabiano's top 10 in his latest fantasy wide receiver rankings.
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson moved back into Michael Fabiano's top 10 in his latest fantasy wide receiver rankings. | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

The wide receiver position went through quite a transformation after trades and free-agent moves shook up the position. Two big trades changed the value of several players, as DJ Moore was dealt to Buffalo and Jaylen Waddle was shipped to the Mile High City in a blockbuster.

Those two moves alone have major fantasy football implications for 10-plus wideouts!

We also saw Mike Evans, Romeo Doubs, Wan’Dale Robinson and Michael Pittman Jr. (among others) move on from their 2025 teams, which will lead to varying changes in fantasy value not only for those receivers but also for those on their former and new teams. 

With that being said, here are my updated 2026 fantasy football wide receiver rankings. I’ll be updating these often throughout the offseason, so keep checking back!

2026 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

RK

Player

Pos

Team

1

Puka Nacua

WR1

LAR

2

Ja'Marr Chase

WR2

CIN

3

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

WR3

SEA

4

Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR4

DET

5

CeeDee Lamb

WR5

DAL

6

Justin Jefferson

WR6

MIN

7

Drake London

WR7

ATL

8

Nico Collins

WR8

HOU

9

Chris Olave

WR9

NO

10

George Pickens

WR10

DAL

11

Malik Nabers

WR11

NYG

12

Emeka Egbuka

WR12

TB

13

A.J. Brown

WR13

PHI

14

Rashee Rice

WR14

KC

15

Tetairoa McMillan

WR15

CAR

16

Garrett Wilson

WR16

NYJ

17

Tee Higgins

WR17

CIN

18

Zay Flowers

WR18

BAL

19

Davante Adams

WR19

LAR

20

Terry McLaurin

WR20

WAS

21

Luther Burden III

WR21

CHI

22

Rome Odunze

WR22

CHI

23

D.J. Moore

WR23

BUF

24

Ladd McConkey

WR24

LAC

25

Devonta Smith

WR25

PHI

26

Mike Evans

WR26

SF

27

Alec Pierce

WR27

IND

28

Jaylen Waddle

WR28

DEN

29

Jameson Williams

WR29

DET

30

DK Metcalf

WR30

PIT

31

Christian Watson

WR31

GB

32

Michael Wilson

WR32

ARI

33

Romeo Doubs

WR33

NE

34

Courtland Sutton

WR34

DEN

35

Brian Thomas Jr.

WR35

JAC

36

Marvin Harrison Jr.

WR36

ARI

37

Wan'Dale Robinson

WR37

TEN

38

Jordan Addison

WR38

MIN

39

Michael Pittman Jr.

WR39

PIT

40

Josh Downs

WR40

IND

41

Chris Godwin

WR41

TB

42

Matthew Golden

WR42

GB

43

Parker Washington

WR43

JAC

44

Quentin Johnston

WR44

LAC

45

Jakobi Meyers

WR45

JAC

46

Xavier Worthy

WR46

KC

47

Jayden Reed

WR47

GB

48

Khalil Shakir

WR48

BUF

49

Jayden Higgins

WR49

HOU

50

Ricky Pearsall

WR50

SF

51

Deebo Samuel Sr.

WR51

FA

52

Jerry Jeudy

WR52

CLE

53

Kayshon Boutte

WR53

NE

54

Elic Ayomanor

WR54

TEN

55

Jauan Jennings

WR55

FA

56

Malik Washington

WR56

MIA

57

Chimere Dike

WR57

TEN

58

Rashid Shaheed

WR58

SEA

59

Tyreek Hill

WR59

FA

60

Tez Johnson

WR60

TB

61

Jalen Coker

WR61

CAR

62

Tre Tucker

WR62

LV

63

Troy Franklin

WR63

DEN

64

Stefon Diggs

WR64

FA

65

Darnell Mooney

WR65

NYG

66

Jalen Nailor

WR66

LV

67

Jalen McMillan

WR67

TB

68

Travis Hunter

WR68

JAC

69

Adonai Mitchell

WR69

NYJ

70

Isaac TeSlaa

WR70

DET

71

Tre Harris

WR71

LAC

72

Isaiah Bond

WR72

CLE

73

Cooper Kupp

WR73

SEA

74

Jalen Tolbert

WR74

MIA

75

Luke McCaffrey

WR75

WAS

76

Pat Bryant

WR76

DEN

77

Ryan Flournoy

WR77

DAL

78

Hollywood Brown

WR78

PHI

79

Rashod Bateman

WR79

BAL

80

Tutu Atwell

WR80

MIA

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Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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