Fab's Post Free Agency 2026 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings
The wide receiver position went through quite a transformation after trades and free-agent moves shook up the position. Two big trades changed the value of several players, as DJ Moore was dealt to Buffalo and Jaylen Waddle was shipped to the Mile High City in a blockbuster.
Those two moves alone have major fantasy football implications for 10-plus wideouts!
We also saw Mike Evans, Romeo Doubs, Wan’Dale Robinson and Michael Pittman Jr. (among others) move on from their 2025 teams, which will lead to varying changes in fantasy value not only for those receivers but also for those on their former and new teams.
With that being said, here are my updated 2026 fantasy football wide receiver rankings. I’ll be updating these often throughout the offseason, so keep checking back!
2026 fantasy football wide receiver rankings
RK
Player
Pos
Team
1
Puka Nacua
WR1
LAR
2
Ja'Marr Chase
WR2
CIN
3
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
WR3
SEA
4
Amon-Ra St. Brown
WR4
DET
5
CeeDee Lamb
WR5
DAL
6
Justin Jefferson
WR6
MIN
7
Drake London
WR7
ATL
8
Nico Collins
WR8
HOU
9
Chris Olave
WR9
NO
10
George Pickens
WR10
DAL
11
Malik Nabers
WR11
NYG
12
Emeka Egbuka
WR12
TB
13
A.J. Brown
WR13
PHI
14
Rashee Rice
WR14
KC
15
Tetairoa McMillan
WR15
CAR
16
Garrett Wilson
WR16
NYJ
17
Tee Higgins
WR17
CIN
18
Zay Flowers
WR18
BAL
19
Davante Adams
WR19
LAR
20
Terry McLaurin
WR20
WAS
21
Luther Burden III
WR21
CHI
22
Rome Odunze
WR22
CHI
23
D.J. Moore
WR23
BUF
24
Ladd McConkey
WR24
LAC
25
Devonta Smith
WR25
PHI
26
Mike Evans
WR26
SF
27
Alec Pierce
WR27
IND
28
Jaylen Waddle
WR28
DEN
29
Jameson Williams
WR29
DET
30
DK Metcalf
WR30
PIT
31
Christian Watson
WR31
GB
32
Michael Wilson
WR32
ARI
33
Romeo Doubs
WR33
NE
34
Courtland Sutton
WR34
DEN
35
Brian Thomas Jr.
WR35
JAC
36
Marvin Harrison Jr.
WR36
ARI
37
Wan'Dale Robinson
WR37
TEN
38
Jordan Addison
WR38
MIN
39
Michael Pittman Jr.
WR39
PIT
40
Josh Downs
WR40
IND
41
Chris Godwin
WR41
TB
42
Matthew Golden
WR42
GB
43
Parker Washington
WR43
JAC
44
Quentin Johnston
WR44
LAC
45
Jakobi Meyers
WR45
JAC
46
Xavier Worthy
WR46
KC
47
Jayden Reed
WR47
GB
48
Khalil Shakir
WR48
BUF
49
Jayden Higgins
WR49
HOU
50
Ricky Pearsall
WR50
SF
51
Deebo Samuel Sr.
WR51
FA
52
Jerry Jeudy
WR52
CLE
53
Kayshon Boutte
WR53
NE
54
Elic Ayomanor
WR54
TEN
55
Jauan Jennings
WR55
FA
56
Malik Washington
WR56
MIA
57
Chimere Dike
WR57
TEN
58
Rashid Shaheed
WR58
SEA
59
Tyreek Hill
WR59
FA
60
Tez Johnson
WR60
TB
61
Jalen Coker
WR61
CAR
62
Tre Tucker
WR62
LV
63
Troy Franklin
WR63
DEN
64
Stefon Diggs
WR64
FA
65
Darnell Mooney
WR65
NYG
66
Jalen Nailor
WR66
LV
67
Jalen McMillan
WR67
TB
68
Travis Hunter
WR68
JAC
69
Adonai Mitchell
WR69
NYJ
70
Isaac TeSlaa
WR70
DET
71
Tre Harris
WR71
LAC
72
Isaiah Bond
WR72
CLE
73
Cooper Kupp
WR73
SEA
74
Jalen Tolbert
WR74
MIA
75
Luke McCaffrey
WR75
WAS
76
Pat Bryant
WR76
DEN
77
Ryan Flournoy
WR77
DAL
78
Hollywood Brown
WR78
PHI
79
Rashod Bateman
WR79
BAL
80
Tutu Atwell
WR80
MIA
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Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano