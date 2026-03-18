Fab's Post Free Agency 2026 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

The wide receiver position went through quite a transformation after trades and free-agent moves shook up the position. Two big trades changed the value of several players, as DJ Moore was dealt to Buffalo and Jaylen Waddle was shipped to the Mile High City in a blockbuster.

Those two moves alone have major fantasy football implications for 10-plus wideouts!

We also saw Mike Evans, Romeo Doubs, Wan’Dale Robinson and Michael Pittman Jr. (among others) move on from their 2025 teams, which will lead to varying changes in fantasy value not only for those receivers but also for those on their former and new teams.

With that being said, here are my updated 2026 fantasy football wide receiver rankings. I’ll be updating these often throughout the offseason, so keep checking back!

2026 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

RK Player Pos Team 1 Puka Nacua WR1 LAR 2 Ja'Marr Chase WR2 CIN 3 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR3 SEA 4 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR4 DET 5 CeeDee Lamb WR5 DAL 6 Justin Jefferson WR6 MIN 7 Drake London WR7 ATL 8 Nico Collins WR8 HOU 9 Chris Olave WR9 NO 10 George Pickens WR10 DAL 11 Malik Nabers WR11 NYG 12 Emeka Egbuka WR12 TB 13 A.J. Brown WR13 PHI 14 Rashee Rice WR14 KC 15 Tetairoa McMillan WR15 CAR 16 Garrett Wilson WR16 NYJ 17 Tee Higgins WR17 CIN 18 Zay Flowers WR18 BAL 19 Davante Adams WR19 LAR 20 Terry McLaurin WR20 WAS 21 Luther Burden III WR21 CHI 22 Rome Odunze WR22 CHI 23 D.J. Moore WR23 BUF 24 Ladd McConkey WR24 LAC 25 Devonta Smith WR25 PHI 26 Mike Evans WR26 SF 27 Alec Pierce WR27 IND 28 Jaylen Waddle WR28 DEN 29 Jameson Williams WR29 DET 30 DK Metcalf WR30 PIT 31 Christian Watson WR31 GB 32 Michael Wilson WR32 ARI 33 Romeo Doubs WR33 NE 34 Courtland Sutton WR34 DEN 35 Brian Thomas Jr. WR35 JAC 36 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR36 ARI 37 Wan'Dale Robinson WR37 TEN 38 Jordan Addison WR38 MIN 39 Michael Pittman Jr. WR39 PIT 40 Josh Downs WR40 IND 41 Chris Godwin WR41 TB 42 Matthew Golden WR42 GB 43 Parker Washington WR43 JAC 44 Quentin Johnston WR44 LAC 45 Jakobi Meyers WR45 JAC 46 Xavier Worthy WR46 KC 47 Jayden Reed WR47 GB 48 Khalil Shakir WR48 BUF 49 Jayden Higgins WR49 HOU 50 Ricky Pearsall WR50 SF 51 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR51 FA 52 Jerry Jeudy WR52 CLE 53 Kayshon Boutte WR53 NE 54 Elic Ayomanor WR54 TEN 55 Jauan Jennings WR55 FA 56 Malik Washington WR56 MIA 57 Chimere Dike WR57 TEN 58 Rashid Shaheed WR58 SEA 59 Tyreek Hill WR59 FA 60 Tez Johnson WR60 TB 61 Jalen Coker WR61 CAR 62 Tre Tucker WR62 LV 63 Troy Franklin WR63 DEN 64 Stefon Diggs WR64 FA 65 Darnell Mooney WR65 NYG 66 Jalen Nailor WR66 LV 67 Jalen McMillan WR67 TB 68 Travis Hunter WR68 JAC 69 Adonai Mitchell WR69 NYJ 70 Isaac TeSlaa WR70 DET 71 Tre Harris WR71 LAC 72 Isaiah Bond WR72 CLE 73 Cooper Kupp WR73 SEA 74 Jalen Tolbert WR74 MIA 75 Luke McCaffrey WR75 WAS 76 Pat Bryant WR76 DEN 77 Ryan Flournoy WR77 DAL 78 Hollywood Brown WR78 PHI 79 Rashod Bateman WR79 BAL 80 Tutu Atwell WR80 MIA

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