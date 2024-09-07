New York Giants Fantasy Football Week 1 Outlook vs. Minnesota Vikings
It’s the most wonderful time of the year: fantasy football is back in full swing, and all fans, regardless of their team loyalties, could probably benefit from adding some New York Giants to their lineups.
While everyone is eyeballing the Giants receivers, Malik Nabers and Wan’Dale Robinson, for their lineups, given the Giants’ offensive game plan of getting the ball out of quarterback Daniel Jones’s hands quickly, Yahoo Fantasy Football has an under-the-radar “start” recommendation for fantasy football players this week: running back Devin Singletary.
“Singletary enters as New York’s clear workhorse and the game script could be more favorable than usual for the Giants in Week 1,” Dalton Del Don explained as part of his recommendation of the Giants' new lead running back.
“New York’s offense should be better this season with an improved offensive line, new alpha WR Malik Nabers added early in the draft and Brian Daboll now calling plays. Singletary will see good volume in a fast-paced matchup, so he’s a top-25 RB this week.”
We also want to chime in here with a recommendation to consider starting the Giants defense. New York will be facing a Vikings offensive line that has a weakness on the interior, which Dexter Lawrence could hopefully exploit and dominate.
The one position group on the Giants I recommend steer clear of this week is tight end. It’s unclear what the rotation will look like at tight end, especially for a rookie like Theo Johnson, who could emerge as a viable fantasy option at some point.
It wouldn’t be a stretch to think the Giants will keep a tight end in to help handle the blitzing Vikings defense, which would give even fewer pass-catching opportunities.
