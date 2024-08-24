Olympic Medalist Rai Benjamin Reveals Giants-related Dream
United States track and field star Rai Benjamin, who won a gold medal in the 400-meter hurdles in the recently concluded Olympic games in Paris, apparently has a new goal for his post-Olympic career.
Benjamin, who hails from Mount Vernon, New York, and is a lifelong Giants fan, joked during an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter that he’d love a chance to sign a contract with his favorite football team.
"I just want to sign a contract for one day," he said. "That’s it: one day. I don’t need anything else. I would sign a one-day contract. I’ll play on offense, come on. That’s easy. Listen, if you guys (Giants) need me, I’m telling you right now just let me know. I’ve got some cleats in my closet at home."
The 27-year-old Benjamin, who played receiver and safety during his time at Mount Vernon High School, certainly has the credentials speed wise to explore a career as an NFL receiver.
His gold medal winning performance in the Paris games came after he clocked in with a personal best time of 46.17 seconds, making him the second fastest man in the history of the 400 m hurdles.
The Giants receiver room right now is a bit crowded with first-round pick Malik Nabers, Wan’Dale Robinson, Jalin Hyatt and Darius Slayton penciled in as the top four receivers on the depth chart.
But hey, one never knows when an opportunity is lurking and stranger thighs have been known to happen, and it is after all, just for one day.
