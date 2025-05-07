This Giants Rookie Named One to Watch Ahead of Upcoming Season
Although they were by no means a rag-tag bunch, the last two New York Giants Super Bowl teams had to grind their way through a combined five road matchups and then overcome the Tom Brady and Bill Belichick-led New England Patriots both times. Championships cannot be won without ample talent, but toughness is essential.
One particular Giants 2025 draft pick perfectly embodies this quality. Running back Cam Skattebo compensates for his natural speed limitations through crafty footwork, superb strength, and unrelenting intensity. He is a welcome throwback to Big Blue's proud and gritty era.
While it might be hard for him to immediately find opportunities in a backfield that features second-year talent Tyrone Tracy Jr. and veteran Devin Singletary, Skattebo is already endearing himself to fans.
If and when the former Arizona State star gets a decent number of reps, he could emerge as a valuable offensive component. Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus is especially intrigued by this newcomer, whom he named the New York rookie to watch.
"Skattebo plays the game in a manner that is easy to love: with a massive chip on his shoulder," Cameron said.
"The Giants gravitated toward his mentality, balance, tackle-breaking ability, and after-contact consistency, evidenced by his 103 missed tackles forced last season, second only to Ashton Jeanty.
"He has the physical makeup of a three-down back, making his Day 3 selection that much more alluring."
When taking account of Skattebo's skill set and the long-term state of the Giants' RB room, general manager Joe Schoen might have scooped up a hidden gem in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.
How Cam Skattebo can elevate the Giants
The 5-foot-9, 219-pound running back is an undeniable bruiser with no qualms about running through defenders. He is also a tremendously skilled player who can outmaneuver his opponents. Both of those traits produce a lethal combination.
Skattebo rushed for a whopping 1,711 yards and 21 touchdowns, averaging 5.8 yards per carry. His remarkable efficiency and utter dominance were largely due to his ability to overpower the first level of the defense.
The All-American and First-Team All-Big 12 selection ranked second in the FBS with 103 missed tackles forced, per PFF, and racked up an outstanding 1,202 yards after contact (third-most). He deftly stays on his feet through impressive balance and is explosive enough in open space to break loose for significant gains.
That versatility makes Cam Skattebo an exciting weapon for head coach Brian Daboll to wield in the passing game. He totaled 45 receptions for 605 yards and three TDs last season. Beyond just catching screen passes, this unique athlete can go out and make a play downfield when necessary.
A balanced and impactful backfield will be crucial for bridge quarterback Russell Wilson during the 2025-26 campaign and will ease the transition for future starter Jaxson Dart. Tracy proved himself to be a reliable playmaker in his rookie season, and there is a chance the same will be said for Skattebo.
Many analysts and fans anticipate a thunder and lightning duo running wild in the Meadowlands for the years to come. Things worked out well the last time that happened.
